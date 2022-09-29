Pokemon GO: Evolving Stars Event – Pokemon, New Raids & Everything We Know

With Cosmog seeing their introduction into Pokemon GO at the start of the Season of Light, players have been anxious to get their hands on the secondary evolution for quite some time. With the newest event coming into the game, Evolving Stars looks to push them to their next level, bringing Cosmoem into the spotlight very soon.

But, what kind of happenings can we expect during this new event? Let’s get right into the details, and find out what we are looking forward to when the Evolving Stars event makes its way into Pokemon GO very shortly!

Pokemon GO – Evolving Stars Schedule

If you’re looking to get your hands on your very own Cosmoem, you’ll have to wait until this event starts on October 5 at 10:00am Local Time. You’ll have plenty of time before it comes to a close on October 11 at 8:00pm Local Time, so make sure that you’re working your way through the Season of Light story to get your hands on your very own Cosmog beforehand.

Once you have gotten your Cosmog, you’ll be able to evolve it into Cosmoem for a total of 25 Candies, and there is a chance that you’ll be able to encounter even more Cosmog soon, so keep your eyes peeled out for them wherever you go.

Evolving Stars Pokemon Spawns

As you make your way out into the world, you’ll be able to hunt for plenty of exciting Pokemon, including a few that have their own Shiny Variants, giving you a chance to find your favorite monsters with a new color scheme. While they have no advantage in battle, it’s still an exciting time to find your favorite monsters in this rare new form.

As you search around your local neighborhood or go on an adventure to a new city, you’ll find all of these Pokemon in the wild with an enhanced spawn rate, giving you a chance to find more of them than ever before. If there is a chance for a Shiny Pokemon, you’ll find their name has been bolded in the list below.

Kakuna

Pidgeotto

Poliwhirl

Kadabra

Haunter

Rhyhorn

Seadra

Scyther

Eevee

Swinub

Ralts

Duskull

Tynamo

Litwick

Helioptile

Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Raid Battles

If you’re looking to showcase the power of your favorite monsters, you’ll find that there are plenty of Raid Battles that are happening during this event. Finding the best monsters to bring to the battle is key, so you’ll be able to bring some of these massive monsters home, and add them to your lineup.

1-Star Raids

Slowpoke

Onix

Scyther

Porygon

Sunkern

3-Star Raids

Magneton

Rhydon

Togetic

Pilowsine

5-Star Raids

Xerneas Appearing in raids from October 8 at 10:00am until October 20 at 10:00am Local Time

Yveltal Appearing in raids from September 27 at 10:00am until October 8 at 10:00am Local Time



Mega Raids

Mega Gyarados

Mega Manectric

Mega Lopunny

While details are still coming in for this event, make sure that you’re keeping an eye peeled for any new information in regards to the Evolving Stars event, and while you are waiting, check into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out about upcoming Spotlight Hour events, everything happening during Fashion Week 2022, and how to add a Mareanie to your team!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.