Pokemon GO: How to Catch Mareanie and Can It Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the newest monsters in Pokemon GO, you’re not alone. Mareanie and its evolution Toxapex are making their way into this mobile game, and competitive players are over the moon about their additions. With Toxapex being one of the most overpowered monsters in the whole series, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about their introduction.

But, when will you be able to find them in the wild, and what are your chances of getting your hands on a Shiny version of this new monster? Let’s find out when they’re going to be debuting in the game, and what you’ll need to do to find one in Pokemon GO!

How To Catch Mareanie In Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to get your hands on this excellent Poison/Water-type Pokemon, you’re going to need to wait until the Fashion Week 2022 Event starts on September 27 at 10:00am Local Time. Once this event has started, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on this monster in a few different ways, be it out in the wild, or through 3-Star Raid Battles. Making sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of Pokeballs is going to be a big key to your success.

When paired with the proper moves, Mareanie and its evolution Toxapex can become staples of your main lineup, and could prove to be some of the most useful Pokemon on your team, so having the Pokemon Storage required to capture as many as you can, and evolve them will be some of the most important parts of this upcoming event.

Can Mareanie Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on the rare Shiny Variant of this Pokemon, you may be a bit disappointed to know that there is not currently a Shiny version being added to the game. However, when it comes to new Pokemon, there is a great chance that they will be added in the future, especially when it comes to new events.

Some Pokemon like Munna was only in the game for a few months before their Shiny version came, so we may only need to wait a short period before they start popping up, as well. While there are no competitive advantages to having a Shiny Pokemon, finding your favorite monster in a new form is always exciting.

Mareanie Perfect IV Stats

If you’re looking for an excellent Pokemon to keep on your team, Mareanie or Toxapex would be a great addition. With an excellent amount of Defensive power and a fair attack, you’ll find that, with the right moveset, you’ll have little worry when you’re facing off against other Pokemon.

Max CP: 972

Max HP: 120

Attack: 98

Defense: 110

Stamina: 137

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about this new monster making its debut in the game! Make sure that you’re tuning into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out the best strategies to take on the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela in 5-Star Raids, when the next Community Day is taking place, and all of the Ditto Disguises for September!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.