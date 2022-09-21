Pokemon GO Kartana Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

Kartana is one of the 11 Ultra Beasts that you will come across in the Pokemon universe. Thanks to the Season of Light event you will now be able to spot and even catch Kartana in Pokemon GO. This Grass/Steel type Pokemon has been spotted only in the Northern Hemisphere till now, but there’s a chance it might be available in other parts of the world as well.

That said, Ultra Beasts are really powerful and in order to fight them, you’ll need to have a solid team. That said, here’s a list of Pokemon that can easily counter Kartana’s moves in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Kartana in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, Kartana is a Grass/Steel type Pokemon. It can be easily countered by Fire-type and Fighting-type Pokemon in the game, with fire being its biggest weakness. Here are a few Pokemon that shine against Kartana in battle:

Charizard (Mega Y) – Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Charizard (Mega X)- Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Houndoom (Mega) – Fire Fang/Fire Blast

Shadow Ho-oh – Incinerate/ Sacred Fire

Chandelure – Fire Spin/Overheat

Reshiram – Fire Fang/Overheat

Darmanitan – Fire Fang/Overheat

Moltres – Fire Spin/Overheat

Heatran – Fire Spin/Flamethrower

Entei – Fire Fang/Overheat

Arcanine (Hisuian) – Fire Fang/Flamethrower

Charizard – Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Terrakion – Double Kick/ Sacred Sword

Lopunny (Mega) – Double Kick/ Focus Blast

This list is heavily dominated by Fire-type Pokemon because fire attacks deal twice the damage when compared to fighting attacks. Now, you don’t really need to use the Pokemon mentioned here. As long as you take some Fire-type Pokemon into battle along with a few allies, you should be able to take down Kartana without much difficulty.

Kartana CP Levels in Pokemon GO

Raid Battle CP: 58,102

CP after being caught (without weather boost): 2010 – 2101 CP

CP after being caught (with cloudy/rain weather boost): 2512 – 2626 CP

Kartana Move sets

Being a Grass/Steel type Pokemon, Kartana wields a mix of Grass, Bug, Flying and Dark-type attacks. If you’ve managed to get your hands on this Ultra Beast, here are some move sets that you might consider while using it for battles in Pokemon GO:

Fast Moves:

Air Slash

Razor Leaf

Charged Moves:

Leaf Blades

X-Scissor

Night Slash

Since this Pokemon is currently appearing in the Northern Hemisphere only, it should appear for you locally, provided you too are located in the Northern Hemisphere. If it doesn’t appear for you locally, you will need a remote Raid Pass in order to participate in the Kartana Raids.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.