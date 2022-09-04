How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO (September 2022): All Ditto Disguises and Can Ditto Be Shiny?

For September, 2022, players are anticipating lots of new additions to Pokemon GO. However, trainers should know the Ditto disguises for this month as well and the transformations list so that they can catch a shiny when it appears.

With so much to offer, including the Season of Light starting now and ending gin December, there is a limited-time Inkay Research event which starts on September 3 and another Psychic Spectacular even which scheduled for September 6. All the while, fans should know how to catch a Ditto this month and whether it can be shiny. Here are all Ditto disguises and answering whether it can be shiny.

All Ditto Disguises in Pokemon GO for September 2022

Here is the list of disguises and transformations for Ditto in Pokemon GO in September 2022:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Dwebble

Swirlix

Lillipup

If you see one of these Pokemon out in the wild and you are looking for a Ditto, be sure to take them on, you may just get your special pink blob friend out of the encounter.

How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO

You can catch a Ditto in Pokemon GO by snagging the Pokemon that Ditto is disguised as. When you do, there is a chance that the disguise will go away and you will be left with your very own Ditto. This can be a long process, so we recommend using Incense to increase spawn rates and find one of the impersonators quickly.

If you see that one of the above Pokemon has a lower CP than usual, you may just have a Ditto on your hands. But don’t avoid high CP Pokemon. If you see a Pokemon on this list and you want a Ditto, we recommend going after it no matter what.

Is Ditto Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dittos are available in Pokemon GO. You can encounter it in the wild just like any other shiny. The disguised Pokemon may not be shiny, but that does not mean that the Ditto is or is not shiny. So be on the lookout for that little blue goo!

Pokemon GO is available now for all mobile devices.