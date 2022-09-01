Best Counters for Arlo in Pokemon GO (September 2022)

If you’re looking to take down one of the big baddies in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to know how to prepare for Arlo and his onslaught of vicious Shadow Pokemon. Being prepared is half of the battle while having the proper Pokemon will help you emerge victorious once again, as you work your way towards taking on Giovanni.

Which Pokemon should you bring into this battle? Let’s take a look, and see who Arlo has brought to the front lines for this month, and the best monsters to counter him with. Here are all of the Pokemon that they can bring to the field, and who the best counters for this exciting battle may be!

Pokemon GO: Arlo Line-Up For September 2022

The first thing that you’ll need to know is who they’re bringing to the battle this month, and it seems like they’ve brought a fair amount of powerful monsters to the battlegrounds. Here is who you’ll need to keep an eye out for.

First Pokemon – Charmander

Second Pokemon – Charizard, Salamence, Mawile

Third Pokemon – Scizor, Steelix, Gardevoir

Arlo Pokemon GO Phase One – Charmander Counters

While small, this Charmander is bound to pack a punch. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a team of good Pokemon ready to bring them down a peg or two before you’ll be able to move on to the next monster in the lineup. Here are your best choices to bring up against Shadow Charmander.

Charmander Counters

Vulnerable to Rock, Ground, and Water-type moves, use someone from this list to end the battle quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Landorus (Therian Forme) Rock Throw Earth Power Kyogre Waterfall Hydro Pump Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake

Arlo Pokemon GO Phase Two – Charizard, Salamence or Mawile

One of the most exciting parts of going against one of the Team GO Rocket Bosses is the element of Suprise. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a team of powerful monsters because you never know who you are going to go up against. We are going to give you the best monsters to prepare, so if you fail, you’ll be able to jump right back in with the correct monster to take home the victory.

Charizard Counters

Using its 256% Damage Weakness to Rock-type moves to your advantage, you’ll be able to take them out of the skies quickly. If you don’t have that, you could use either Water or Electric to cause some great pain, as well!

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Landorus (Therian Forme) Rock Throw Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide

Salamence Counters

With an extreme weakness towards Ice-type moves, taking 256% Damage, you’ll want a team of powerful Ice monsters ready to go. Otherwise, Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-types can cause great damage, as well!

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Kyurem (Black) Dragon Tail Blizzard Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche

Mawile Counters

Weak against Fire and Ground-type moves, you’ll be able to use a team of powerful Fire-types to end their winning streak quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Moltres Fire Spin Overheat

Arlo Pokemon GO Phase 3 – Scizor, Steelix or Gardevior

Saving their most powerful monsters for last, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got something to counteract these Powerful monsters, otherwise all of your hard work up to this point will be for nothing. Having some of these Pokemon on your team will make sure that you’re able to continue the fight to the end, and deliver the finishing move to end it in your favor!

Scizor Counters

Making sure that you have a powerful Fire-type will help you put Scizor down faster than you could ever imagine. Taking 256% Damage, you’ll be ready to end this fight easily.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Moltres Fire Spin Overheat

Steelix Counters

This Steel/Ground-type monster is going to take some major damage from any monsters that utilize Fighting, Ground, Fire, or Water-type moves, so use these to bring them down quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat

Gardevoir Counters

Poison, Ghost, or Steel-type moves will inflict pain onto Gardevoir before it can lay a Psychic finger on you, so prepare these monsters for an epic battle.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Deoxys (Attack) Poison Jab Zap Cannon Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb

And there we have it! Everything that you’ll need to know to take Arlo down from the top, and etch your name into the victory table. If you’re loving everything that Pokemon GO has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to get your hands on a Deoxys, the best moves for them, and all of the information about the upcoming Inklay Special Research Story!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.