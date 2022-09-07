Pokemon GO Roggenrola Community Day Guide: Featured Attack, Bonuses, and More

If you’re ready to get out into the world and have a great day with your friends in Pokemon GO, you’ll only need to wait a little while longer. It looks like Rogenrola is going to be getting the first big Community Day Event in September, and you’ll have more than enough reasons to get out and start catching them all!

Let’s get into all of the different details that are available, and see what makes Community Day one of the most exciting days of the year. Here is all of the information that you’ll need about Roggenrola’s Community Day event, and what you can look forward to doing!

Roggenrola Community Day Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re ready to get out into the world and find as many of these delightful little rockstars as possible, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve cleared some time out of your schedule on September 18th from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM Local Time. During this time, you’ll find plenty of excitement happening, as well as quite a few amazing bonuses that are only obtainable during this event.

One of the best parts of these events are the Bonuses that you’ll be able to utilize to your advantage, giving you things like more candy, longer Lure Module timeframes, and much more. Here are all of the bonuses that you can look forward to as part of the Roggenrola Community Day.

Increased Pokemon Spawns

1/4 Hatch Distance for Eggs

3-Hour Incense

3-Hour Lure Modules

x2 Catch Candy

x2 Chance of receiving XL Candies from catching Pokemon

Additional Special Trade, two for the day

Trades require 50% less Stardust

Featured Attack for Roggenrolla During Community Day

If you evolve a Boldore into a Gigalith during the event or up to five hours after it has finished, you’ll get a special monster that knows the amazing charged move Meteor Beam. Depending on the type of battles that you do with it, you’ll see a bit of a difference in its power level, as well.

Trainer Battles: 120 Power

Gyms and Raids: 140 Power

No matter what, this is an excellent attack, and with all of the Roggenrola that you’ll be catching through the day, you should be able to make this happen quite easily! Just make sure that you have enough Pokeballs before this event starts up!

Can Roggenrola Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on another Shiny Pokemon to add to your team, you’re in luck! You’ll be able to encounter Shiny Roggenrola, and take them down the line with you. Plus, with Community Day Events, you’ll have an increased chance to find Shiny Pokemon, so you should be able to add more than one to your team if you so please!

If you’ve never come across a Shiny Pokemon before, there are no advantages in battle with these rare monsters, just a change in color for your favorite Pokemon. You’ll know if you see one that looks different than normal, or if you happen to see a flash of stars at the beginning of your encounter, and an icon next to their name to signal that they are shiny.

Community Day Bonus Raid Battles

If you’re looking to showcase your power against the menacing Boldore, you’ll be able to partake in these 4-Star Raids after the event has come to a close. From 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM Local Time, you’ll be able to encounter a large number of these Pokemon. However, you’ll need to attend them in person, as you’ll only be able to use Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes to join in on these events, Remote Raid Passes cannot be used.

The main reason for that, however, is easily explained. After defeating a Boldore in the gym, there will be a large smattering of Roggenrola that will appear near the gym for 30 minutes, allowing you to add even more to your collection, and get enough candy to power them up to their maximum level! You’ll even have a chance to claim a few more Shiny versions if you are lucky!

Field Research Tasks & Special Research Story

If you’re ready to start helping Professor Willow, you’ll have a few exciting Field Research Tasks that you’ll be able to partake in, which will give you plenty of opportunities to claim even more Roggenrola, as well as some items, like Great Balls, and Golden Razz Berries.

And for the low price of $1.00, you’ll be able to partake in the Rock ‘N’ Roll Special Research Story, which is bound to help you unravel the mystery of Roggenrola, as well as their evolutions! If you’ve got the spare change laying around, getting a chance to earn plenty more of these excellent monsters won’t hurt anyone!

And that’s everything that you’ll need to know about this upcoming Pokemon GO Community Day! If you love everything that Pokemon GO has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to take down the newest Mega Raids, what to look for if you need to add a Ditto to your Pokedex, and all of the events happening during the Season of Light!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.