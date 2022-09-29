Pokemon GO: Purrloin Spotlight Hour – Shiny Chances, Perfect IVs & More

If you’re looking for a ferocious feline to add to your team in Pokemon GO, you won’t need to wait very much longer. With the next Spotlight Hour event that is happening, you’ll be able to find plenty of Purrloin hiding out in the wild for an hour, but what other types of goodies will you be able to claim during this event?

Let’s dive right into the details, and find out if this is going to be something that is worth your time, or something that you should pass over right away. Here are all of the details that you need to know about the upcoming Spotlight Hour featuring Purrloin in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO: Purrloin Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

As you make your way into the wilderness, tracking down as many Purrloin as you possibly can on October 4, from 6:00pm-7:00pm Local Time, you’ll be able to take advantage of another unique bonus, which will net you x2 Evolution XP, so make sure that you’re saving any of your evolutions until this event!

Making sure that you have plenty of storage space and Pokeballs available before this Spotlight Hour will help you keep your spirits high, especially if you’re aiming to add a few new Pokemon to your team.

Can Purrloin Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re a player that enjoys Shiny Hunting, the Spotlight Hours are normally one of the best ways to get your hands on a few new Shiny Pokemon. However, some Pokemon during these events do not happen to have a Shiny version in the game yet, and that’s the camp that Purrloin falls into for this event. While this is a bit of disappointing news, there is a chance that you’ll be able to find a Shiny Purrloin in the future!

While Shiny Pokemon don’t have any competitive advantages, it’s still a nice treat to come across one of your favorite monsters with a new look, so, unfortunately, you won’t be able to find Purrloin or its evolution with this form.

Purrloin Perfect IV Stats

If you’re ready to add a new feline to your team, you could do worse than Purrloin. While they aren’t the most capable Pokemon around, you’ll find that they can come in handy in special situations, especially if you take the time and energy into evolving them into Liepard. They could also prove valuable in certain Cups, as they offer a fair amount of stamina and some decent attack.

Max CP: 772

Max HP: 107

Attack: 98

Defense: 73

Stamina: 121

And that's everything that you'll need to know about this upcoming Spotlight Hour event!

