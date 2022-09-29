Pokemon GO: October Research Breakthrough – Pokemon, Shiny Chances, & More

If you’re looking to get out into the world and knock out a few research tasks for Pokemon GO, you’ll be glad to know that you’ve got a chance to get your hands on one heck of an excellent Pokemon for October. While normally the month of spooks and frights, you’ll want to make sure that you’re getting out and about to clear out your Research Tasks whenever you’ve got the chance.

While this Pokemon may be a familiar face, some things are going to make this event more special than ever. Let’s get into all of the details about Shedinja, and all of the rewards that you’ll be able to claim during this Research Breakthrough!

October Research Breakthrough Schedule & Bonuses

Starting on October 1, 2022, 3:00pm CDT and running until November 1, 2022, 3:00pm CDT, you’ll want to work your way through all of your Research Tasks that you may be building up, for a chance to get your hands on this Pokemon, as well as an extra bonus throughout the duration of this Breakthrough.

You’ll not only get a chance to get your hands on a Shedinja, but you’ll also earn some extra Incense, which you can use to help bring more Pokemon to your location. While the Daily Adventure Incense still has a chance to bring in some of the Galarian Legendary Birds, you’ll still find plenty of excellent monsters while using a standard Incense.

Can Shedinja Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Shedinja being the centerpiece of this Research Breakout, you’ll be glad to know that it’s receiving its Shiny Variant once this event goes live. This is very exciting news for those that love this monster, as well as for those that enjoy the process of Shiny Hunting. While they offer no competitive advantage in battle, it’s still exciting to find your favorite Pokemon with a new coat of paint.

While it may not be one of the most noticeable Shiny Pokemon in the game, you’ll know that you’ve come across one of these rare variants if you see a flash of stars at the beginning of your encounter, and an icon next to their name, signaling that they are Shiny. You’ll also see that they are a few shades darker than normal, to give them a bit of a unique look.

Shedinja Perfect IV Stats

While Shedinja may be a unique monster, it’s also quite weak in many regards. It isn’t going to be the most competitive battler in the game, as it has the worst Stamina ranking in the game. However, if you’re looking for a unique Buddy Pokemon, you can’t go wrong with this little husk.

Max CP: 393

Max HP: 12

Attack: 153

Defense: 73

Stamina: 1

You’re not reading those numbers wrong, you’ll find that Shedinja is not going to win any awards when it comes to battle. But, with its unique look, it’s a great addition to your team no matter how you look at it, and its slightly haunting backstory could send shivers down your spine.

