Everything We Know About Gimmighoul, The Ghost Pokémon

One of the most exciting elements of a new generation of Pokemon is the entire new Pokedex trainers will get to experience within their region. However, while recent announcements have introduced players to an array of new creatures to expect within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there continues to be a lot left to discover, and Pokemon’s most recent addition has shown that it’s important to look even in the most unlikely of places. So read on to learn everything about Paldea’s newest coin-loving pal.

Everything We Know About Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gimmighoul is the newest ghost-type Pokemon to be announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, following Greavard, and has one of the most intriguing appearances trainers have encountered yet. Instead of just having one form, Gimmighoul has two potential appearances within both Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon GO. For mobile players, Gimmighoul will take a ‘roaming form’ walking on two legs and supporting a coin on its back, but Scarlet and Violet trainers will get a glimpse of Gimmighoul in ‘Chest’ form, where it will be buried under a mass of gold coins within a red treasure chest.

The ‘Chest’ form of the Pokemon is intended to be a disguise, so given how wild encounters appear in Scarlet and Violet, trainers should keep an eye out for a red treasure chest to signify its appearance. In roaming form, Gimmighoul has an incredibly skittish nature and is quick to run away from the trainer. Because of this, the roaming form of Gimmighoul is tough to locate, and no trainer is yet to encounter one. However, since Pokemon GO trainers can find roaming Gimmighoul, it’s almost as if the roaming form is exclusive to Pokemon GO, and the chest form will be exclusive to Scarlet and Violet.

Due to its chest-dwelling nature, it’s expected that trainers will be able to encounter Gimmighoul outside of shops, ruins, and warehouses. However, since the locations of Paldea remain a large mystery, there’s no way to pinpoint precisely where it will spawn. But when trainers do catch and apply Gimmighoul to their party, they will become familiar with the ability Rattle, which it shares with Wiglett. Meaning when hit with a move by a Bug, Dark, or Ghost move, Gimmighoul’s speed stat will increase by one point. However, Gimmighoul’s hidden ability remains undiscovered.

Outside of this, the majority of unique quirks to this Pokemon will have to be explored by trainers when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally release in November. However, there is still a lot left to uncover in the Paldean region, even after the amount of new Pokemon we have already met. So the best way to learn the ins and outs of this new Coin Chest Pokemon is to pick up a copy and jump into Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2022