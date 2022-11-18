How-to-Rematch-Gym-Leaders-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

As you gently progress through the Victory Road storyline in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be presented with eight gym leaders to face, similar to previous Pokemon games. While they propose a significant threat the first time you meet them, trainers can tick it off their list once the battle is completed, and the fight cannot be repeated immediately. This is a standard procedure that players have faced during most mainline Pokemon games, and gym leaders are pretty quick to close their doors once defeated. But luckily, there is an opportunity where you may be able to face your favorite battles again, but you need to complete a significant portion of the game before you can do so. So read on to find out whether or not it’s possible to rematch gym leaders.

Is it Possible to Rematch Gym Leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

It is possible to rematch the gym leaders scattered throughout the Paldea region, but you will need to face the Elite 4 before considering doing so. If you defeat a gym leader and speak to them a second time to initiate another battle, they will talk to you rather than invite you to fight again. Once you have defeated the Elite 4 and faced the Pokemon Champion, they are quick to ask you to battle again, but they will have increased strength and put up more of a fight than the first time around.

You’ll need to defeat all eight gym leaders before you can face the Elite 4 and request rematches; however, once you have defeated the champion, you are free to face the gym leaders again in any order. If you followed the Path of Legends storyline and want to try your hand at gym battles, you are free to do so but will need to start at the beginning rather than taking your team straight to the Elite 4.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.