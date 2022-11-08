How-to-Get-Charizard-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

When it comes to a new Pokemon game and generation, the idea of a new Pokedex and an array of critters to catch along your journey is undoubtedly exciting. But that doesn’t mean you won’t still have your favorite monsters from a previous generation. With a Pokemon as popular as Charizard, it’s hard to believe one wouldn’t appear in every Pokemon game to date, but unfortunately, as generations have passed, the likeliness of stumbling across one has become uncommon and almost rare. So if you’re looking to catch a Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, read on to discover how you can.

Will Charizard Be in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The only method to catch or even encounter Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is through Black Crystal Tera Raids. These are somewhat rare battles trainers will face once they have completed the main storyline of Scarlet and Violet, which will offer rare and powerful Pokemon in return, but that doesn’t mean they will be easy. So, players wanting to get ahold of Charizard should expect it to put up a fight, and to make matters even more complicated, Charizard will only spawn during two timed events.

Since Charizard does not spawn in the Paldea Region, the chance to get one should not be taken for granted. From December 1 to December 4, players will be able to find Charizard in Black Crystal Tera Raids, and then again from December 15 to December 18. Currently, these are the only opportunities players will get to catch a Charizard, so you should aim to have your party ready to be on the safe side by then. The Charizard you encounter will have a Dragon Tera Type but will also have the mightiest mark, meaning it is a powerful Pokemon — so be prepared for a battle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022