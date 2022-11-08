When Will Pokemon Home Be Compatible With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Home is a fantastic tool for anyone looking to keep their lifelong Pokemon companions within their party regardless of generation. Additionally, for trainers struggling to get their hands on the last few Pokemon in a new region to complete their Pokedex, it can be the key to a shiny charm. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players cannot access their archives from day one to get any advantage through Pokemon they have previously caught. Although Pokemon Home is in the pipeline for the ninth generation, it will take a while to debut. So read on to find out when you can use the platform in the newest game.

When Will You Be Able to Transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Home to Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can link to Pokemon Home in spring 2023. There is currently no exact date when the connection will be made, but for players desperate to store their favorite Pokemon from the newest generation, the first quarter of the year is worth keeping an eye on. Following the launch of Scarlet and Violet, a more specific date for the access is expected to follow, but for now, spring seems to be where the countdown ends.

Because of this link, trainers can transfer Pokemon between generations, which might make locating rare Pokemon such as Charizard significantly easier to log in to your Paldean Pokedex. In addition, you will be able to compare regional variants you may have stumbled across during your adventures across the entire franchise. However, it’s important to note that not every Pokemon can transfer into your ninth-gen game. While you can comfortably store those you catch within Scarlet and Violet, there will be restrictions on who you can bring in. This suggests that trainers will not be able to witness every Pokemon in Paldea and raises the question of who didn’t make the cut.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022