Are you wondering how to catch Lechonk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Lechonk is a Normal type Hog Pokèmon. It is number 10 in the Pokèdex, whose entry you will complete early on during the tutorial stages of Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet. Lechonk has an advantageous ability called Aroma Veil, which protects itself and its allies from effects that prevent the use of moves. Here is everything you need to know about catching Lechonk in Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch Lechonk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The easiest way to catch Lechonk is at the beginning of Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet when Nemona explains how to catch a Pokèmon for the first time. The first pokemon you will run into is a Lechonk, and you will be able to catch Lechonk with minimal issues. During this first encounter, Lechonk will most likely use just Tail Whip, which will provide you ample time to lower its health. Once you have its health in the orange or red, you can throw your Pokèball and catch it.

Lechonk’s Habitat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you have already passed the Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet tutorial stages, the above map will show where Lechonk’s habitat is located. Lechonk in southern Paldea in the orange boxes on the map above. Lechonk likes to graze, and you will often find it feeding or lost in thought. Approach it and press the A button to initiate a battle with it.

Everything to Know About Lechonk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokémon dislike.

Here are all of the crucial stats about Lechonk:

Weak: Fighting type

Fighting type Immune: Ghost type

Ghost type Evolution: Level 18 Oinkologne (Appearance will be determined by gender)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022