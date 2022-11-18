How to Catch Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the most enchanting additions to Pokemon within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the ability to see Pokemon in their natural habitat. While this feature was showcased in games like Sword and Shield and Legends Arceus, it didn’t quite fulfill the wishes of trainers, and there were still a few holes in Pokemon appearances. However, the region of Paldea is quick to accommodate Pokemon of all types and appearances, regardless of whether they prefer life in the clouds or depths of the water. Finizen, a dolphin-inspired water Pokemon, is an all-new addition to the game. So read on to find out how you may get to encounter one.

Where to Find Finizen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As the name and appearance of the Pokemon suggest, Finizen is a water-type, ocean-dwelling Pokemon. So, since Paldea is an island, players with the ability to surf can explore the outskirts and beaches of the island in an attempt to locate a pod of the species. Finizen is a reasonably common Pokemon, so as long as you are exploring the beaches and keeping an eye on the water, there is a high chance of coming across one. With most Pokemon in Paldea, the best way to guarantee a spawn is by spending a lot of time in the area, and since the Finizen species covers a fair amount of land, you won’t necessarily be running in circles while hunting for one.

From the Pokedex image explaining Finizen’s habitat, there is very little to explore outside of the Pokemon living in the sea. The water surrounding Paldea is a hotspot for the species, so it’s challenging to pinpoint any particular spawning zones. If you want to add Finizen to your party, the best bet is to explore the sea as soon as possible. While Finizen’s first form doesn’t look like it packs much punch, its evolution may be a worthy contender for your team.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022