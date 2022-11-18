How to Check Pokémon Habitat in Scarlet and Violet

Trying to catch ’em all can be tough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Some Pokémon require new evolution methods, while others cannot be found in both games. Even when simply trying to search for common Pokémon out in the wild, it might not be easy to know where they’re found. Luckily, there’s a new feature in this generation that makes it much easier to find any creature players might be looking for. It’s possible to check the habitat of a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet even if it hasn’t been caught directly yet.

Where Can Players Check the Habitat of a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet?

Players can check Pokémon habitats by viewing their Pokédex. This can be done by accessing the map with Y, opening the side menu with X, and selecting the Pokédex from there. You’ll be able to check any Pokémon that was recently caught or battled, but you can also get a full view of everything by selecting the main Pokédex book at the top. Once you’re there, press the + button on a Pokémon or their entry to view their habitat. This works even if you haven’t seen the Pokémon at all yet — as long as the entry is there, you can check the habitat!

If the habitat of a Pokémon is unknown, you might need to obtain it through story events, evolution, breeding, or trading. Other than that, the Pokédex will tell you everything you need to know about catching the Pokémon. This includes what time of day it appears at, how rare it is, and even whether it disguises as other Pokémon. As you explore more locations and capture more Pokémon, more empty entries will be available for you to check. Use these entries as an easy guide towards Pokédex completion and there won’t be much stopping you from filling it out!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.