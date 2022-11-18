How to Evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Earlier this year, many of our hearts melted at the new Pokemon coming to the ninth generation of the series. Lechonk stood there in all of its cute glory and people are definitely going to want to see what comes next. It won’t stay in its form forever unless you want to use an Everstone on it. So, here’s what you need to know about its evolution and how to evolve Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Lechonk in Scarlet and Violet

Lechonk evolves at level 18, so it is quite early to do so, especially with EXP share being on permanently. It’ll evolve into an Oinkologne. While not as cute and iconic as the starting form, there is more to its evolution with a bit of a twist. Depending on its gender, it’ll have different properties.

Evolving your Lechonk into a male will still turn it into an Oinkologne, but it will have a stat distribution that favors attack and slightly more defense. The female variant of Oinkologne will have a higher base health and a better Sp. Attack stat. Both Pokemon will appear different from the color of their heads too. It’s like Hippowdon and how its male and female counterparts have different body colors.

Where to Find Oinkologne in Scarlet and Violet

If you want to skip evolving Lechonk and just find Oinkologne, you can find one in the South Province in areas 3 and 5, the East Province in area 3, the West province in area 3, and the Asado Desert. It’s a pretty common Pokemon.

Oinkologne Abilities in Scarlet and Violet

They will both also differ in possible abilities. While Gluttony and Thick Fat are both available for Oinkologne, they both have an additional ability they may have exclusive to their genders. The male version can have the Lingering Aroma ability while the female variant can have Aroma Veil.

In terms of tournament and endgame viability, these don’t really have anything that stands out too much. The whole lineage of Lechonk seems just like cool fan service. Still, for Dex purposes and completionist runs, this Pokemon will still make a mark.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.