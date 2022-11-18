How to Run in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are finding that when they start up the game it can be quite difficult to work out how to run. It is a vital piece of information that you will want to make sure you know about before you start your journey in the Paldea region. While some of you will be getting the key details on the best ways to hatch eggs fast in the game, it’s great to start with the basics first. This article will take you through the simplicity of how to run in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Running in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There is absolutely no button that you will have to press in order to start running around the region within the game. All you have to do is begin moving in any direction with the left stick and your character will take off like a cheetah ready for the hunt. Getting around places to a quicker degree can be extremely beneficial as walking around the world all the time definitely wouldn’t be the best experience.

If you are wanting to get around in style, you may even choose to ride one of the legendary bipedal Pokemon such as Miraidon or Koraidon around the map for other forms of movement.

Why Can’t I Run at the Start of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Of course, when reading the above section you may be a bit earlier on in the game around the 5-15 minute mark, and you probably are wondering why you’re not suddenly running off in a direction when moving. This is because you are restricted from running anywhere at the very start of the game as it ensures you are walking.

In order to run you will just have to progress through the sort of tutorial section and in no time you will have the means of running around the world naturally. After that, you can even start progressing to learn how to get a flying Pikachu.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022