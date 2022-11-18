Best Ways to Hatch Eggs Fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

During your time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there’s a chance you’ve been breeding your Pokemon during a Picnic and collecting eggs when necessary, but hatching them can be a bit of a pain. Instead of relying on hatching your eggs by foot and running around until they finally crack, there are several ways you can speed up the process for yourself. So if you’re looking for a way to make your life, or shiny hunting, slightly more accessible, read on and discover how to speed up hatching time while you’re out and about.

How to Hatch Eggs Quickly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The fastest way to hatch eggs within Pokemon is by acquiring a Fire-Type Pokemon with the ability Flame Body. You can keep this fire Pokemon in any slot in your party, drastically increasing the time it takes to hatch the eggs within your party. To also speed the process up, it’s advised to keep one Pokemon in your party and fill the rest of the slots with the eggs you are trying to hatch rather than taking one at a time, but this is a given, especially for trainers shiny hunting via the egg method. To make matters even more accessible, the Pokemon with the Flame Body ability doesn’t need full HP for this method to work, nor does it need to have any HP. So if you’re stuck with no revives, this Pokemon can be fully fainted and still provide the necessary incubation.

The hardest part of speeding up the hatching process is locating a Pokemon with the Flame Body ability. If you’re stuck, the following list includes Pokemon found in Scarlet and Violet across Paldea, which have this ability as either their first or hidden ability:

Coalossal

Talonflame

Carkoal

Fletchinder

Larvesta

Volcarona

Armarouge

Once you have captured your desired Pokemon, transfer them to your party and collect your eggs, and you will be able to run around in half the time to hatch them. However, you will need one active, not fainted Pokemon in your party at all times to continue, which is something to consider if your Flame Body is in low health.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022