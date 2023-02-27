All 230+ Pokémon Returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC

Image: The Pokémon Company

In a press release, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that over 230 species of Pokémon will return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Returning Pokémon species will be split between both parts of the DLC, with some arriving in The Teal Mask and the rest in The Indigo Disk. Various species were revealed in the February 2023 Pokémon Direct, which also gave us a fresh look at Pokémon Sleep and the debut of Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO.

All Pokémon Returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Pokémon returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC will be available to catch in-game or transferrable from Pokémon GO when support launches in early 2023. You will not need to purchase the DLC to obtain these Pokémon when trading with other players or transporting from Pokémon Home.

Confirmed Returning Pokémon

Vulpix

Ninetales

Yanma

Yanmega

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Chimecho

Chingling

Feebas

Mioltic

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Seel

Dewgong

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Espurr

Meowstic

Milcery

Alcremie

Related: How to Claim Special Hisuian Zoroark for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Unconfirmed Returning Pokemon

Prior to the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC, various Pokédex entries that exclusively existed in the game’s files were deleted. This was to make room for new Pokédex entries of returning Pokémon, which incidentally revealed which Pokémon were returning prematurely.

In typical Game Freak fashion, the same has happened in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 1.2.0 update, leaving us with a list of over 200 Pokémon we’ll likely see later in the year.

A complete list of deleted Pokédex entries can be found below. Although it is exceedingly likely these will appear, it is important to note that this is not an official confirmation and is subject to change at any time.

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Clefairy

Clefable

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Doduo

Dodrio

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Horsea

Seadra

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Porygon

Snorlax

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Spinarak

Ariados

Chinchou

Lanturn

Cleffa

Bellossom

Politoed

Aipom

Wooper

Quagsire

Gligar

Snubbull

Granbull

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Nosepass

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Duskull

Dusclops

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Ambipom

Chingling

Munchlax

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Dusknoir

Drilbur

Excadrill

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Joltik

Galvantula

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Golett

Golurk

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Inkay

Malamar

Phantump

Trevenant

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Dewpider

Araquanid

Comfey

Minior

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Cramorant

Morpeko

Duraludon

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet recently welcomed two new Paradox Pokémon based on some familiar faces; Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, which were previously teased in the form of in-game sketches.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023