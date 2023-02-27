All 230+ Pokémon Returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC

In a press release, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that over 230 species of Pokémon will return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.
Returning Pokémon species will be split between both parts of the DLC, with some arriving in The Teal Mask and the rest in The Indigo Disk. Various species were revealed in the February 2023 Pokémon Direct, which also gave us a fresh look at Pokémon Sleep and the debut of Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO.
All Pokémon Returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
Pokémon returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC will be available to catch in-game or transferrable from Pokémon GO when support launches in early 2023. You will not need to purchase the DLC to obtain these Pokémon when trading with other players or transporting from Pokémon Home.
Confirmed Returning Pokémon
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Chimecho
- Chingling
- Feebas
- Mioltic
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Milcery
- Alcremie
Related: How to Claim Special Hisuian Zoroark for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC
Unconfirmed Returning Pokemon
Prior to the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC, various Pokédex entries that exclusively existed in the game’s files were deleted. This was to make room for new Pokédex entries of returning Pokémon, which incidentally revealed which Pokémon were returning prematurely.
In typical Game Freak fashion, the same has happened in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 1.2.0 update, leaving us with a list of over 200 Pokémon we’ll likely see later in the year.
A complete list of deleted Pokédex entries can be found below. Although it is exceedingly likely these will appear, it is important to note that this is not an official confirmation and is subject to change at any time.
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Snorlax
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Nosepass
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Munchlax
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Golett
- Golurk
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Cramorant
- Morpeko
- Duraludon
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet recently welcomed two new Paradox Pokémon based on some familiar faces; Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, which were previously teased in the form of in-game sketches.
- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023