Pokemon Sleep Actually Exists, And Looks Strangely Endearing.

Now that there are enough details about Pokemon Sleep out in the wild, it might be high time that I track my sleep a little better than I currently do. Yes, even as a grown adult, the pull and draw of Pokemon are hard to ignore, even if it is a bit childish that I hold the franchise so near and dear to myself.

However, with something like Pokemon Sleep, my curiosity is peaked, and I’m wondering when it will finally be available to download on my phone. I want to see if I would fall into the Slumbering category, or if I’m just a little snoozer. It seems too cute not to try, at least, but there’s more to it than that.

Got Catch Some Z’s, Pokemon Sleep!

I have to keep it real with you guys, Pokemon Sleep seems genuinely decent overall. Yes, it’s not really a game, but more of a health tracker, but with the way my sleep has been lately, maybe it will be the thing to finally convince me to try something new. It’s a silly sentence when you read it back, but the idea of finding and researching different Pokemon based on your real-world sleep patterns is kind of fun.

Now that details about this long-since meme’d title are finally out, seeing the general loop of what we’ll be doing in it has me weirdly more excited than Scarlet and Violet DLC. Plus, as someone that has spent a disproportionate amount of time in the world of Pokemon GO, having an accessory that will work with both titles is a strange draw for me.

Do I look forward to Pikachu crooning lullabies to me while I’m trying to sleep? Maybe not so much, so I’m hoping there is an option to turn that feature off. On the flip side, I’m intrigued to see if this is something that I would stick with for the long haul, or something I forget about very shortly.

At least for the time being, this is the Pokemon project I’m looking forward to the most. While I never got into Pokemon Smile, the general cozy vibes that this title is emanating so far have me excited to get some rest, instead of finding a reason to stay up later than ever. While it may not be the most action-packed or feature-rich Pokemon adventure that we’ll ever partake in, something about Pokemon Sleep has me cautiously optimistic.

Personally, I can’t wait to see if I’m just a goofy little sleeper like Slowbro, or what kind of interesting ideas they’re going to pack into this one. It sounds so silly to be hyped up about an app like this, but maybe it will do some good for those that struggle to sleep.

