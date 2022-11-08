How-to-Get-Rotom-Phone-Cases-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

For fans of the Pokemon franchise who are not new to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be familiar with how having to save files in alternative Pokemon games usually results in some in-game reward. Occasionally these rewards can be as exciting as a legendary Pokemon which you would be unable to find and catch in the newest game, but most of the time, they will offer in-game items which will be useful at some point. So for those getting ready to explore the Paldean region, read on to discover the in-game exclusive for the ninth generation.

How to Get Free Rotom Cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can redeem a variety of Rotom phone cases for your in-game character, depending on which game you have saved data in on your Nintendo Switch. The eligible entries for redeeming these cases include Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Sword, Shield, and Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu. So essentially, any game, you have saved data, and you can redeem one of the four cases within the ninth generation. If you have data for more than one of the games in this list, you will be rewarded with each phone case and be able to change the appearance of your Rotom Phone when possible.

When redeeming the cases within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to speak to the female trainer standing by the stairs leading up to Mesagoza’s Central Plaza. However, this feature will be available approximately two hours into gameplay. Additionally, the design on the case will correspond to the Pokemon Game(s) you have saved data in, including the likes of Ball Guy from Pokemon Sword and Shield. These elements are just another way players can customize their trainers within the newest games while also spotlighting their commitment to becoming the best.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022