How-to-Get-a-Shiny-Eternatus-in-Pokemon-Sword-and-Shield-for-Free

As trainers around the world get excited for the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players exploring the Galar Region in Pokemon Sword and Shield have an exciting opportunity. Codes for rare Pokemon such as Marshadow, Genesect, and Volcanion have been dished out to players before the two games are dormant following Scarlet and Violet’s much-anticipated release. To make matters even more collectible, the newest Legendary thrown into the mix is Shiny Eternatus. Read on to find out how you can get ahold of this elusive shiny utterly free of charge.

How to Get Shiny Eternatus in Pokemon Sword and Shield

From now until November 17, Pokemon Sword and Shield players can redeem a code for a shiny Eternatus by visiting the GAME website and entering their email addresses. However, codes will not be sent out straight away and are predominantly emailed on Mondays or Fridays, so if you don’t immediately see one in your inbox, do not worry. Alternatively, if you visit your local branch, you can receive a code card to input into your game immediately rather than waiting for the email.

Customers can receive one code per person via email or two per person via an in-store visit. It’s also important to note that they are not in finite supply and are handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Eternatus you receive will be Level 100 already, have a Timid Nature, and the Pressure Ability. In addition, it will know Dynamax Canon, Eterna Beam, Flamethrower, and Sludgebomb, and of course, showcase its shiny coloring.

To redeem your code into either Pokemon Sword or Shield, open the menu with X once you are in the game and select the Mystery Gift option. Once here, select “Get with Code/Password” and enter the code you have received into the box. Once you have received your Shiny Eternatus, save your game, as it doesn’t do this automatically, and if you don’t, you won’t be able to input the code again.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022