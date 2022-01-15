The Pokémon series is well known for its vast amount of creative monsters. Some of the strongest Pokémon are known as Legendaries, unique creatures with powerful abilities. With so many changes and additions through the series, it’s interesting to see what managed to stay as the best of the best. That’s why this list will take a look at the 5 strongest Legendary Pokémon throughout the games.

This list will consider all aspects of a Pokémon, including their stats, lore, and alternate forms. Mythical Pokémon will also be considered.

The Top 5 Strongest Legendary Pokémon

5. Necrozma

As the main antagonist of Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Necrozma was made into an extremely powerful foe. In those games, it was able to combine with other Legendary Pokémon and could use Ultra Burst to become even more threatening. It used this strength in an attempt to absorb light from the world, treating players to one of the most difficult battles in the franchise. Sadly, Necrozma relies heavily on these extra buffs to reach its full power, keeping it from reaching higher on this list.

4. Rayquaza

The star of Pokémon Emerald, Rayquaza, also happens to be extremely powerful. In lore, it managed to stop the fight between Groudon and Kyogre, two other Legendary Pokémon that could threaten the world with their abilities. Later games allowed it to Mega Evolve, causing its stat total become the highest any Pokémon could manage to reach at the time. Though Rayquaza can’t use Mega Evolution in the newest titles, it’s still a very powerful Pokémon amongst its kind.

3. Mewtwo

Commonly referred to as the strongest Pokémon ever, Mewtwo was guaranteed to be on this list from the start. It was cloned from the Mythical Pokémon Mew, but has heightened aggression and a greater amount of strength. It held the highest stat total of all Pokémon for numerous games, and its versatile Mega Evolutions brought its status even higher. Mewtwo hasn’t always succeeded in acting as the strongest Pokémon, but it was the first to hold the title – and its strength is still prevalent today.

2. Eternatus

Eternatus serves as the main antagonist of Sword and Shield, and for good reason. Its base form beats out most Pokémon in terms of strength, and its Eternamax form has the highest stat total of any Pokémon – even higher than a Mewtwo or Rayquaza with Mega Evolution. Eternatus goes out of control during the story, and is said to have infinite energy pouring out of its body. Unfortunately, the Eternamax form cannot be used by the player at all – it only appears as a boss fight. If it wasn’t for that one issue, Eternatus would easily be the strongest of any Pokémon.

1. Arceus

Arceus takes the top spot of this list, thanks to its incredible strength and amazing versatility. It has the highest stat total of any Pokémon without items or buffs, and it’s able to change its typing using Plates. Throughout the franchise’s lore, Arceus is said to be the creator of the universe, shaping all there is in the Pokémon world. The stories and abilities surrounding Arceus make it a prime contender for the strongest Legendary Pokémon. With the upcoming release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, its true abilities will likely be explored further, making it clear if Arceus truly deserves to be considered number one.

Those interested in learning more about each Pokémon can check out the official website’s Pokédex.