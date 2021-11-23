Rayquaza is among the best Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, as you would expect of the mascot of the acclaimed Pokémon Emerald. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find Rayquaza in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can add the Generation 3 legendary dragon-type Pokémon to your team.

Where to Catch Rayquaza in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rayaquaza can be found in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Ramanas Park, which can only be visited after defeating Cynthia at the end of the game and getting the National Pokédex. You can get the National Pokédex by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. Once you get access to the area, you can summon Rayaquaza by exchanging your Mysterious Shards for a Stratospheric Slate. But here’s the thing, before being able to buy the Slate, players need to buy 3 Discovery Slates, which will give access to Regice, Regirock, and Registeel, 3 Johto/Kanto Slates, depending on the version they are currently playing, and 2 Soul Slates. Only after doing that, the Stratospheric Slate will become available for purchase.

After getting the slate, head towards the Stratospheric Room, located at the northernmost point of the area. Once there, place the item into its pedestal to summon Rayquaza. After doing that, you just need to battle and capture the Pokémon. Don’t forget to save your game before placing the slate.

To recap, here’s how to summon Rayaquaza in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to Ramanas Park.

Exchange your Mysterious Shards for the Stratospheric Slate.

Go to the Stratospheric Room and place the Slate.

Face and capture Rayaquaza.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.