Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Differences: Version Exclusive Pokémon and Items

The upcoming Pokémon Generation IV games are looking to be faithful remakes to their original 2006 counterparts. In keeping up with that and the multitude of Pokémon games, both versions are going to have their exclusive features. These features are usually just based on which Pokémon you can catch in each game. However, it does tend to provide a tough decision for people who want to get one of the games. Here are the differences between Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond exclusives

Seel

Dewgong

Scyther

Murkrow

Scizor

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Poochyena

Mightyena

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Kecleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Honchkrow

Stunky

Skuntank

Dialga

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Ho-Oh

Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusives

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Pinsir

Slowking

Misdreavus

Houndour

Houndoom

Stantler

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Mismagius

Glameow

Purugly

Palkia

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Lugia

A thing to note here between the two games is that there are legendary exclusives tied to both the games. The Gen IV remakes have this new, upcoming locale called Ramanas Park. It’s a facility that will allow Hall-of-Famers to encounter legendary Pokémon from other regions. This is where version exclusives may really even out the popularity between the two games.

Brilliant Diamond exclusives have the legendary dogs from the Johto region while Shining Pearl has the birds from the Kanto region. The differences between the two games will definitely make choosing one over the other a lot more of a hard decision.

Of course, you can always coordinate with people who get the other versions. Legendary Pokémon might be harder to come by, but it’ll bridge the gap for choosing between the two.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on November 19, 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. To check out additional information and guides for the game, click here.