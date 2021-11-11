Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Differences: Version Exclusive Pokémon and Items

Here are the differences between the two Gen IV remakes.

November 10th, 2021 by Elliott Gatica

Pokemon-brilliant-diamond-shining-pearl-logos

The upcoming Pokémon Generation IV games are looking to be faithful remakes to their original 2006 counterparts. In keeping up with that and the multitude of Pokémon games, both versions are going to have their exclusive features. These features are usually just based on which Pokémon you can catch in each game. However, it does tend to provide a tough decision for people who want to get one of the games. Here are the differences between Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond exclusives

  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Scyther
  • Murkrow
  • Scizor
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar
  • Poochyena
  • Mightyena
  • Aron
  • Lairon
  • Aggron
  • Kecleon
  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Honchkrow
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Dialga
  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Ho-Oh

Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusives

  • Slowpoke
  • Slowbro
  • Pinsir
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom
  • Stantler
  • Spheal
  • Sealeo
  • Walrein
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Mismagius
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Palkia
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Lugia

A thing to note here between the two games is that there are legendary exclusives tied to both the games. The Gen IV remakes have this new, upcoming locale called Ramanas Park. It’s a facility that will allow Hall-of-Famers to encounter legendary Pokémon from other regions. This is where version exclusives may really even out the popularity between the two games.

Brilliant Diamond exclusives have the legendary dogs from the Johto region while Shining Pearl has the birds from the Kanto region. The differences between the two games will definitely make choosing one over the other a lot more of a hard decision.

Of course, you can always coordinate with people who get the other versions. Legendary Pokémon might be harder to come by, but it’ll bridge the gap for choosing between the two.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on November 19, 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. To check out additional information and guides for the game, click here.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
How to Get Manaphy in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are upcoming faithful remakes of the DS games that originally came out in 2006....
Attack of the Fanboy
Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Chimchar, Piplup, or Turtwig? Best Starter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Which BD/SP starter should you choose?
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Logos How to Get Mew and Jirachi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Get the two myhtical Pokémon from past generations for the gen IV remakes!
Attack of the Fanboy
Platinum Outfits Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl How to Get Pokémon Platinum Outfits in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
This early purchase bonus is no hand-me-down.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy