Pokémon Presents: 6 New Things We Learned About the Upcoming Gen 4 Remakes

In the latest Pokémon Presents showcase, a lot was unpacked about the upcoming Gen 4 remakes. From the initial announcement of the game, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl did get a lot of flak for its chibi art style of the overworld and resemblances to Sword and Shield when it came to battles.

I personally am not upset by this, given that this remake is staying as true to the originals with the overhead style. It also looks a lot more polished from the previous trailer, really showing off the faithful recreation of the Sinnoh region. While the game is looking to be remade as closely to the original 2006 releases, it does show off some rather new exciting things to come.

Here are six new, returning, and revamped features coming out in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Stickers on Pokéballs

Another cool addition to the game comes in the form of secondary Pokéball effects— stickers. Players can attach stickers onto their Pokéballs, adding more flair to when they summon their Pokémon in battle. Sticker effects include things like fireworks, confetti, flower petals, and shadow-type effects.

Trainer outfits

While many people might want to stick to the original Gen 4 trainer outfit, there is now an option to change outfits. This feature originally appeared in Pokémon X and Y and is coming back to the remakes. It is not known at this time if items can be mixed and matched or if outfits come as a whole.

Pokémon contests

Pokémon contests are returning, and have much more life in them than ever. Trainers can show off their Pokémon in dance contests and move exhibitions “to really work up the crowd”. I’m going to assume that there will be five different categories like in the previous games with their own unique rewards and the Poffin system to go alongside it.

The Underground is returning

The Sinnoh Underground aspect of the game is returning to the Gen 4 remakes and is now called the Grand Underground. It seems that this feature will stay mostly true to how it turned out in the original Diamond and Pearl. Players can mine fossils and create their own bases within. However, there was an emphasis on the statue decorations in players’ individual bases.

In addition to the Grand Underworld, there are these brand new areas called Pokémon Hideaways. These Hideaways are additional areas that spawn in wild Pokémon influenced by the statues placed in a player’s base. It also seems that Pokémon native to the Sinnoh region can only be found in this place.

Union Rooms

Union Rooms are coming back with local wireless play and online play. Trainers here can interact with each other in real time and can engage in trades or battles. While not announced in the presentation, it can be assumed that this is where players can mix records with others as well, granting them access to each other’s secret bases in the Underground.

Venture together with a partner Pokémon

Partner Pokémon was a feature first available in Pokémon Yellow and returned in Heart Gold and Soul Silver. The partner Pokémon system was where the first Pokémon in your party would walk behind you. While this might be a small feature to some, this does add a bit more personality and customization with each person playing the game.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are slated for a November 19, 2021 release date. There is also a special Dialga and Palkia-themed Nintendo Switch Lite releasing on November 5, 2021. You can check out more about the game’s details by going to the website here. Pre-order information is also on the site.