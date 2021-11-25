Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl allow players the opportunity to catch many Pokémon from the first four generations of the acclaimed series, which includes both Mew and Mewtwo, two of the most powerful Pokémon in existence. With that said, we will now tell you where you can get Mewtwo in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can become an unstoppable force.

Where to Catch Mewtwo in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find Mewtwo in both games by going to Ramanas Park, an area that can only be visited after defeating Cynthia at the end of the game and getting the National Pokédex, which you can get by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. Once you reach Ramanas Park, you can summon Mewtwo by exchanging your Mysterious Shards for a Genome Slate. But here is where things get really tricky since you need to buy a total of 8 slates before being able to get the Genome Slate. After getting the Slate, you just need to head to the Genome Room, located north of the entry of the park, and place the slate into the pedestal. To recap here’s how to get Mewtwo in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Visit Ramanas Park.

Buy the Genome Slate.

Go to the Genome Room.

Place the slate, fight, and capture Mewtwo.

Now that you have Mewtwo, don’t forget to check out how to get Mew in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.