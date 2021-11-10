How to Get Mew and Jirachi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Everybody loves free Pokémon, especially the legendaries. With the imminent release of the Gen IV remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can get some rather powerful party members, namely Mew and Jirachi to join you quite early on. If you’re a collector, that counts too. These two powerful mythic Pokémon are available under certain conditions. Here is how to get them.

How to get Mew and Jirachi in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mew

To get Mew, you’ll need to have save data on your console from the Pokémon, Let’s Go! games. It can either be Let’s Go, Pikachu or Eevee. Game progress doesn’t seem to be an issue, either.

Upon having the save data, visit a woman in Floaroma Town who will give you the mythic Pokémon. Luckily, Floaroma Town is an early location you’ll visit in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you have played the Gen IV games back in 2006, your average party level for your Pokémon should be between 13 to 18, which is quite early in your adventure.

If you do not have save data from the Let’s Go games, you can technically borrow a physical copy from a friend or family member. Play the game on your system far enough to create a save point, then return the game to them. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl should pick up on the fact that you have save data for the game, giving you access to the Mew.

Jirachi

To get Jirachi, you’ll need to have save data from Pokémon Sword or Shield. Similar to how you’d acquire Mew, you’ll visit someone in Floaroma Town who will give you this mythic Steel and Psychic Pokémon. If you don’t have save data from Sword or Shield, you can once again borrow a physical copy like the directions above.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on November 19, 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. To check out additional information and guides for the game, click here.