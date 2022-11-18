Can You Change Your Clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will no doubt be wondering if there is a way that they can change their clothes and it is a great question to ask. Instead of learning how to surf in different areas of the game, other people may be more focused on how their character actually looks in terms of style. In turn, it is important that you have a way to check if a feature exists for you to utilize in order to change that style. This article will take you through the question of if you can change your clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Is It Possible to Change Your Clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Thankfully it is indeed possible to change your clothes in the game. This means that you won’t be restricted to an already-defined look for your character. When you are going to be spending a ton of time roaming about the Paldea region, it’s nice to be able to have the opportunity to be looking at the clothes that you actually want to be.

Although it is possible to change your clothes, the process of doing so may feel a little more hidden away for some if they don’t know how to do it. Throughout the game, you will get vast opportunities to change your clothes as you can do so generally all over the place.

How to Change Clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

In order to change your clothes all you will have to do is press the left button on your D-pad. Afterward, the ‘outfit’ menu will pop up in where you can select different clothes that you have to equip. From hats, shoes, uniforms, and more, there will always be an exciting set of clothing that you can find and pair with your Trainer.

It should be noted that you can also go and buy more clothes for your Trainer once you know exactly where you can buy them. All in all, clothing is an essential part of the experience which lets you have some personal style and flavor added to your character.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022