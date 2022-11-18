How To Surf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the entirety of the Paldea Region available to explore in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Trainers may be wondering if classic moves may be returning to the franchise. With certain tasks like Flying being taken care of by new methods of traversal in newer titles, is Surf up next on the cutting block? Now that players will no longer need to rely on an HM-only Pokemon in their party, it seems like it may be time to learn how to sail the ocean blue.

Can you surf right away in the game, or what will players need to do to unlock this mode of traversal? Does it have anything to do with the branching storylines that take Trainers on the Treasure Hunt of a lifetime? Thankfully, Trainers won’t need to don a pair of flippers to make their way across the sea in this title.

When Can You Surf In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

With plenty of changes to the familiar formula that fans have known and loved for years, GameFreak decided that even HM’s need some tweaking. Players looking to learn how to surf quickly will need to challenge the Open Sky Titan as quickly as possible. Thankfully, this is also the easiest of the group to take down and defeat, granting you access to this mode of transportation quickly in the game. Even if players are planning on tackling the other storylines first, challenging this Titan will make things much easier for the remainder of the game. There are even a few areas that require the ability to tread water to be accessed.

Once this ability has been unlocked, players will just need to summon their friendly Legendary Pokemon mount by pressing the Plus Button and jumping into a body of water. At this point, they’ll be able to tread the water to access new areas that were previously inaccessible to them before.

No matter if players are by themselves or with a group of friends on this journey, there are plenty of amazing things to look forward to when taking the trip to this new region. With plenty of exciting new Pokemon like Gimmighoul and Cylizar roaming the vast world before them, Trainers new to the franchise or returning for another round of action will have more than enough to look forward to with these new titles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022