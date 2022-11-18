Where to Buy New Clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers looking to spruce up their outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have more choices than ever before when it comes to making their special character. As players venture out into the lands of Paldea for the first time, fashion is going to be a key part of their enjoyment of this game. Well, not entirely, but you can’t explore the world while looking super drab, now can you?

Thankfully, there are plenty of shops available in this title, giving players the chance to update their wardrobes on the fly. While gamers may not be able to swap out of their school uniform on a whim, being able to purchase accessories and other goodies to make their journey as memorable as possible is a great option. Let’s find out where gamers will need to go to make this happen!

How To Buy Accessories And Clothing In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As players begin to find towns that contain plenty of restaurants and more, there is also the option to purchase different accessories, such as shoes, hats, and backpacks to help give their outfits a bit more flair. Checking the map when players enter a town, a small shopping bag icon may show up, meaning that players can stop at these locations to purchase more items and clothing to fit their vibe.

This has been the biggest break of the mold in Pokemon franchise history, where gamers will have a chance to explore the world at their leisure. But, what’s the fun of exploring the world while you’re wearing that plain school uniform? While you may only be able to swap between a few different uniforms in total, being able to spruce things up with accessories makes things a bit more exciting.

Players can also swoop up different items for picnics to make their journey much more colorful to match their environments.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022