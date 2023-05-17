Best Amber Farming Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Amber isn’t the rarest item in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but considering the in-game world is so large, it can be challenging to know where to look. Amber is great to have as it sells for a decent price at any store and can be a great way to get you enough Rupees to buy items for combat — such as armor or food. If you have trouble finding Amber, you have come to the right place. Here are the best Amber farming locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Top Amber Farming Spots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Amber can be found within any cave that has Mineral Deposits inside. These are black-like crystals that give off a shine to them. Here is a picture of a Mineral Deposit for reference.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After searching around Hyrule, I had luck finding Amber in mostly all caves I came across. That said, three locations had the most amount of Amber and can be considered great farming spots. Here are the best Amber farming spots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Amber Farming Spot #1 – The Cave Under Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just east of Necluda and Lanayru, you will find this Skyview Tower. This cave is mandatory to get into the Sahara Slope Skyview Tower and activate it — but while you’re in the cave, you will find tons of Mineral Deposits with Amber inside them. Just smash them with your weapon, and you should have enough Amber to make a good buck!

Related: All Cooking Recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Amber Farming Spot #2 – Whistling Hill Cave

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just south of Lookout Landing and Hyrule Field region, you will find Whistling Hill. Go past whistling hill to see the Whistling Hill Cave, which has tons of Mineral Deposits for some good ole fashion Amber farming. For quick travel — fast travel to Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and fly east.

Best Amber Farming Spot #3 – Royal Hidden Passage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is the best Amber farming spot I have found out of all Tears of the Kingdom’s caves. Underneath Lookout landing, a passageway leads directly from the Emergency Shelter to Hyrule Castle. The passageway is exceptionally long, but along the way are Mineral Deposits left and right — leading to a bunch of Amber for your selling needs. You can get to the Royal Hidden Passage by heading into the center of Lookout Landing, going down the ladder, through the small crawlspace, and running past the Horned Statue.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When Does Amber and Other Items Respawn in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After you have exhausted these spots and claimed all the Amber inside, they will respawn after a Blood Moon rises. Blood Moons respawn mostly everything in the game, including monster locations, items, and weapons — making it the perfect way to farm anything you would like in the game. Remember that a Blood Moon occurs every seven in-game days, so patience is crucial as you wait for everything to respawn!

If you can’t wait for Amber to respawn, feel free to do the duplicate item glitch. This way, you can have an endless amount of Amber in minutes. Check out our complete guide on how to do the glitch on the Attack of the Fanboy site!

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023