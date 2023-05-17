How to Do the Duplication Glitch in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a challenging game that can be made easier by using the duplication glitch. We don’t know for how long this duplicate items glitch will be available in the game, but for now, you can duplicate any Fuseable item in Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s how.

Related: Lifelong Zelda Fans are Crushed Because Tears of the Kingdom is “Too Hard”

How to Duplicate Items in TOTK

Before a patch comes out fixing this delicious bug, you can enjoy the duplicate items glitch in Tears of the Kingdom by doing a short and sweet method. It took me two tries to get this duplicate items glitch to work, so I not only know how to do it, but I can also tell you that it isn’t too hard, but it does take some practice.

For starters, equip any bow you want by pressing ZL, canceling your shot if you need to. Press up on the d-pad to pull up the Fuse menu. You can select any item from this list, and know that you are selecting the item you want to duplicate.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you have your bow equipped and the item Fused that you want to duplicate, open your menu and drop that equipped bow.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, you need to equip a different bow — any bow will do. With that bow equipped, you now need to do the trickiest part. As fast as possible, get out and back into the menu. To do this, I place my thumb over the plus button (which pulls up the menu) and press the plus button twice as fast as I can.

Now, you can exit the menu and pick up both bows on the ground. If you’ve done it right, you can scroll over to Materials and see if the item you tried to duplicate went up by one. If it didn’t, you didn’t get out and back into the menu fast enough.

But don’t worry! You can simply try again with no consequences because if you fail to do the duplicate item glitch, you won’t lose the item you are trying to duplicate.

Now that you know how to duplicate items in Tears of the Kingdom, you can focus on creating the best cooking recipes in TOTK.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023