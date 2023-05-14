All Cooking Recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players will certainly want to continue Link’s culinary adventures and knowledge of all the cooking recipes can help people do just that. Being able to cook recipes quickly ensures you have the upper edge before encountering battles. This article will take you through all of the cooking recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Cooking Recipe You Can Make in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are many ingredients that can be cooked in Tears of the Kingdom and lots of varieties to switch around and get different results. The table below will take you through the main recipes but experimentation with ingredients in recipes that mention “any” for the ingredients tends to allow you to find other benefits.

Recipe Ingredients for the Recipe Fish and Mushroom Skewer Any Fish and any Mushroom Milk Fresh Milk Baked Apple Apple Omlet A Bird Egg Hearty Omlet A Bird Egg and a Hearty Durian Hylian Tomato Pizza Tomato, Wheat, and Cheese Bright Elixir Any Monster Part and Deep Firefly Fried Bananas Mighty Bananas, Tabantha Wheat, and Cane Sugar Apple Pie Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat, Apple Simmered Fruit Any Fruit Hasty Elixir Hot-Footed Frog (or any smaller insect) and any Monster Part Spicy Elixir Any Monster Part and a Warm Darner or Summerwing Butterfly Meat Curry Raw Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice Energizing Elixir Energetic Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part Meat and Rice Bowl Hylian Rice, Rock Salt, and Raw Meat Egg Pudding Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, and Fresh Milk Gourmet Poultry Pilaf Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, Raw Whole Bird, and Hylian Rice Salmon Meuniere Hearty Salmon, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Salmon Risotto Hearty Salmon, Rock Salt, Hylian Rice, and Goat Butter Clam Chowder Goat Butter, Hearty Blueshell Snail, Tabantha Wheat, and Fresh Milk Fragrant Mushroom Saute Any mushroom and Goron Spice Seafood Curry Armored Porgy or a Mighty Porgy or a Hearty Blueshell Snail, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice Mushroom Skewer Any Mushroom Salt-Grilled Fish Rock Salt and Any Fish Fruit and Mushroom Mix Any Mushroom and Any Fruit Copious Fried Wild Greens Gather four types of Greens Seafood Fried Rice Armored Porgy or a Mighty Porgy or a Hearty Blueshell Snail, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice Sauteed Peppers Spicy Pepper Fried Wild Greens Any Greens Fish Skewer Any type of Fish Salt-Grilled Mushrooms Rock Salt and a Mushroom Herb Saute Goron Spice and Any Greens Veggie Cream Soup Fortified Pumpkin or any carrot, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk Pepper Seafood Any Seafood and a Spicy Pepper Salt-Grilled Greens Any Greens and Rock Salt Seafood Skewer Any Crab, and a Sneaky River Snail, or a Hearty Blueshell Snail Porgy Meuniere Mighty Porgy or an Armored Porgy, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter Crab Stir-Fry Goron Spice and an Ironshell Crab, Razorclaw Crab, or a Bright-Eyed Crab Mushroom Rice Balls Any Mushroom and Hylian Rice Seafood Meuniere Any Seafood, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter Cream of Vegetable Soup Rock Salt, Any Greens, and Fresh Milk Crab Omelet with Rice Hylian Rice, Rock Salt, and a Bird Egg Pumpkin Pie Fortified Pumpkin, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Creamy Seafood Soup Fresh Milk, Any Greens, Any Seafood, and Rock Salt Cream of Mushroom Soup Rock Salt, Any Greens, Fresh Milk, and any Mushroom Mushroom Risotto Any mushroom, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt Mushroom Omelet A Bird Egg, Any mushroom, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter Vegetable Omelet Rock Salt, Goat Butter, Any Greens, and a Bird Egg Seafood Rice Balls Hylian Rice and any Fish Copious Mushroom Skewers Gather four types of Mushrooms Vegetable Curry Fortified Pumpkin or Any Carrot, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice Veggie Rice Balls Any Greens and Hylian Rice Seafood Paella Hylian Rice, Hearty Blueshell Snail, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt Creamy Heart Soup Hydromelon, Voltfruit, Any radish, and Fresh Milk Glazed Veggies Any vegetable and Courser Bee Honey Crab Risotto Any Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt Glazed Mushrooms Any mushroom and Courser Bee Honey Steamed Fish Any Greens and any Fish Steamed Mushrooms Any Greens and Any Mushroom Fish Pie Rock Salt, any Seafood, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter Vegetable Risotto Goat Butter, Rock Salt, Hylian Rice, Any Carrot or Fortified Pumpkin Carrot Stew Goat Butter, Any Carrot, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat Copious Fish Skewers Gather four different fish Glazed Seafood Any Seafood and Courser Bee Honey Meat Pie Any Meat, Rock Salt, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter Fairy Tonic One Fairy Meat Curry Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Raw Meat Honey Candy Courser Bee Honey Electro Elixir Thunderwing Butterfly or Electric Darner and Monster Part Meaty Rice Balls Any Meat and Hylian Rice Enduring Elixir Monster Part and a Tireless Frog Nutcake Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat, and any Nut Carrot Cake Any Carrot, Tabantha Wheat, Goat Butter, and an Apple Meat Skewer Simply any meat Steamed Meat Any Greens and Any Meat Prime Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Prime Meat, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice Pepper Steak A Spicy Pepper and any meat Meat and Seafood Fry Any Seafood and Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Meat and Goron Spice Salt-Grilled Prime Meat Rock Salt, Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat Mighty Elixir Bladed Rhino Beetle and a Monster Part. Copious Simmered Fruit Four different fruit Salt-Grilled Meat Raw Meat, Raw Bird Drumstick, and Rock Salt Fruit Pie Cane Sugar, any Fruit, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat Hearty Elixir Monster Part and a Hearty Lizard Plain Crepe Cane Sugar, Fresh Milk, Bird Egg, and Tabantha Wheat Rock-Hard Food Wood and any Gemstone Fireproof Elixir A Monster Part and a Fireproof Lizard or a Smotherwing Butterfly Honeyed Apple Courser Bee Honey and an Apple Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin Any meat and a Fortified Pumpkin Prime Meat and Seafood Fry Raw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh and Any Seafood Gourmet Poultry Curry Goron Spice, Raw Whole Bird, and Hylian Rice Curry Pilaf Goron Spice, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice Egg Tart Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, and Tabantha Wheat Tough Elixir Rugged Rhino Beetle and a Monster Part Honeyed Fruits Any Fruit and Courser Bee Honey Monster Rice Balls Monster Extract, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice Fruitcake Cane Sugar, any fruit, Tabantha Wheat, and an Apple or Wildberry Prime Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Prime Meat and Goron Spice Steamed Fruit Any Greens and any Fruit Chilly Elixir Winterwing Butterfly or Cold Darner, and Monster Part Honey Crepe Courser Bee Honey, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat, and a Bird Egg Meat and Mushroom Skewer You will just need any mushroom and any meat Curry Rice Goron Spice and Hylian Rice Sneaky Elixir Monster part and Sunset Firefly Prime Meat Curry Goron Spice, Raw Prime Meat, and Hylian Rice Wheat Bread Tabantha Wheat Dubious Food Any part of a Creature and any Monster part Wildberry Crepe Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, and Wildberry Monster Cake Monster Extract, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Gourmet Meat and Goron Spice Monster Curry Hylian Rice, Goron Spice and Monster Extract Glazed Meat Any Meat and Courser Bee Honey Monster Stew Monster Extract, any seafood, and any meat Prime Meat Stew Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat, Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, Fresh Milk Sauteed Nuts Any Nuts Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Gourmet Meat or a Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat Rock Salt and a Raw Whole Bird or Row Gourmet Meat Creamy Meat Soup Rock Salt, Any Greens, Fresh Milk, and Any Meat Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry Raw Gourmet Meat or a Raw Whole Bird, and Any Seafood Poultry Pilaf Goat Butter, Raw Bird Drumstick, a Bird Egg, and Hylian Rice Gourmet Meat Stew Tabantha Wheat, Goat Butter, Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, and Fresh Milk Poultry Curry Goron Spice, Hylian Rice, and Raw Bird Drumstick Copious Meat Skewers You will need four Different Kinds of Meat Gourmet Meat Curry Goron Spice, Hylian Rice, and Raw Gourmet Meat Prime Poultry Curry Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, and a Raw Bird Thigh Meat Stew Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat, and Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick Prime Poultry Pilaf Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, a Bird Egg, and a Raw Bird Thigh Fried Egg and Rice Hylian Rice and Bird Egg Monster Soup Goat Butter, Monster Extract, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat

How to Cook in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In order to cook various recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom you will have to either use a Cooking Pot (this looks similar to a cauldron on top of a fire), a Portable Pot or you can drop food onto an open fire. When you have ingredients/”materials” you can hold the desired ingredients then proceed to a Cooking/Portable Pot and interact by pressing A on your Nintendo Switch to “Cook” your food.

Link can hold ingredients by opening up your inventory and navigating to the tab named Materials with the apple at the top. I would suggest just selecting your ingredient and then choosing the option to hold them — it is also always worthwhile trying to always cook your food in a Cooking or Portable Pot in our opinion. The process is a lot simpler than the open-fire method of dropping your food in a specific place.

Now that you know how to cook in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can happily go on your way finding ingredients and gaining benefits from recipes. Plus, we all know you want to see Link live out his apparent Masterchef dreams!

