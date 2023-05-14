All Cooking Recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Time to get Link's chef hat on to cook all of the Tears of the Kingdom recipes!

May 14th, 2023 by Gordon Bicker
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players will certainly want to continue Link’s culinary adventures and knowledge of all the cooking recipes can help people do just that. Being able to cook recipes quickly ensures you have the upper edge before encountering battles. This article will take you through all of the cooking recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Cooking Recipe You Can Make in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are many ingredients that can be cooked in Tears of the Kingdom and lots of varieties to switch around and get different results. The table below will take you through the main recipes but experimentation with ingredients in recipes that mention “any” for the ingredients tends to allow you to find other benefits.

RecipeIngredients for the Recipe
Fish and Mushroom SkewerAny Fish and any Mushroom
MilkFresh Milk
Baked AppleApple
OmletA Bird Egg
Hearty OmletA Bird Egg and a Hearty Durian
Hylian Tomato PizzaTomato, Wheat, and Cheese
Bright ElixirAny Monster Part and Deep Firefly
Fried BananasMighty Bananas, Tabantha Wheat, and Cane Sugar
Apple PieCane Sugar, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat, Apple
Simmered FruitAny Fruit
Hasty ElixirHot-Footed Frog (or any smaller insect) and any Monster Part
Spicy ElixirAny Monster Part and a Warm Darner or Summerwing Butterfly
Meat CurryRaw Meat, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
Energizing ElixirEnergetic Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part
Meat and Rice BowlHylian Rice, Rock Salt, and Raw Meat
Egg PuddingBird Egg, Cane Sugar, and Fresh Milk
Gourmet Poultry PilafGoat Butter, a Bird Egg, Raw Whole Bird, and Hylian Rice
Salmon MeuniereHearty Salmon, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
Salmon RisottoHearty Salmon, Rock Salt, Hylian Rice, and Goat Butter
Clam ChowderGoat Butter, Hearty Blueshell Snail, Tabantha Wheat, and Fresh Milk
Fragrant Mushroom SauteAny mushroom and Goron Spice
Seafood CurryArmored Porgy or a Mighty Porgy or a Hearty Blueshell Snail, Goron Spice, and Hylian Rice
Mushroom SkewerAny Mushroom
Salt-Grilled FishRock Salt and Any Fish
Fruit and Mushroom MixAny Mushroom and Any Fruit
Copious Fried Wild GreensGather four types of Greens
Seafood Fried RiceArmored Porgy or a Mighty Porgy or a Hearty Blueshell Snail, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
Sauteed PeppersSpicy Pepper
Fried Wild GreensAny Greens
Fish SkewerAny type of Fish
Salt-Grilled MushroomsRock Salt and a Mushroom
Herb SauteGoron Spice and Any Greens
Veggie Cream SoupFortified Pumpkin or any carrot, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
Pepper SeafoodAny Seafood and a Spicy Pepper
Salt-Grilled GreensAny Greens and Rock Salt
Seafood SkewerAny Crab, and a Sneaky River Snail, or a Hearty Blueshell Snail
Porgy MeuniereMighty Porgy or an Armored Porgy, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
Crab Stir-FryGoron Spice and an Ironshell Crab, Razorclaw Crab, or a Bright-Eyed Crab
Mushroom Rice BallsAny Mushroom and Hylian Rice
Seafood MeuniereAny Seafood, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
Cream of Vegetable SoupRock Salt, Any Greens, and Fresh Milk
Crab Omelet with RiceHylian Rice, Rock Salt, and a Bird Egg
Pumpkin PieFortified Pumpkin, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
Creamy Seafood SoupFresh Milk, Any Greens, Any Seafood, and Rock Salt
Cream of Mushroom SoupRock Salt, Any Greens, Fresh Milk, and any Mushroom
Mushroom RisottoAny mushroom, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
Mushroom OmeletA Bird Egg, Any mushroom, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter
Vegetable OmeletRock Salt, Goat Butter, Any Greens, and a Bird Egg
Seafood Rice BallsHylian Rice and any Fish
Copious Mushroom SkewersGather four types of Mushrooms
Vegetable CurryFortified Pumpkin or Any Carrot, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
Veggie Rice BallsAny Greens and Hylian Rice
Seafood PaellaHylian Rice, Hearty Blueshell Snail, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
Creamy Heart SoupHydromelon, Voltfruit, Any radish, and Fresh Milk
Glazed VeggiesAny vegetable and Courser Bee Honey
Crab RisottoAny Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
Glazed MushroomsAny mushroom and Courser Bee Honey
Steamed FishAny Greens and any Fish
Steamed MushroomsAny Greens and Any Mushroom
Fish PieRock Salt, any Seafood, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
Vegetable RisottoGoat Butter, Rock Salt, Hylian Rice, Any Carrot or Fortified Pumpkin
Carrot StewGoat Butter, Any Carrot, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
Copious Fish SkewersGather four different fish
Glazed SeafoodAny Seafood and Courser Bee Honey
Meat PieAny Meat, Rock Salt, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
Fairy TonicOne Fairy
Meat CurryHylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Raw Meat
Honey CandyCourser Bee Honey
Electro ElixirThunderwing Butterfly or Electric Darner and Monster Part
Meaty Rice BallsAny Meat and Hylian Rice
Enduring ElixirMonster Part and a Tireless Frog
NutcakeGoat Butter, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat, and any Nut
Carrot CakeAny Carrot, Tabantha Wheat, Goat Butter, and an Apple
Meat SkewerSimply any meat
Steamed MeatAny Greens and Any Meat
Prime Meat and Rice BowlRaw Prime Meat, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
Pepper SteakA Spicy Pepper and any meat
Meat and Seafood FryAny Seafood and Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick
Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Meat and Goron Spice
Salt-Grilled Prime MeatRock Salt, Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat
Mighty ElixirBladed Rhino Beetle and a Monster Part.
Copious Simmered FruitFour different fruit
Salt-Grilled MeatRaw Meat, Raw Bird Drumstick, and Rock Salt
Fruit PieCane Sugar, any Fruit, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
Hearty ElixirMonster Part and a Hearty Lizard
Plain CrepeCane Sugar, Fresh Milk, Bird Egg, and Tabantha Wheat
Rock-Hard FoodWood and any Gemstone
Fireproof ElixirA Monster Part and a Fireproof Lizard or a Smotherwing Butterfly
Honeyed AppleCourser Bee Honey and an Apple
Meat-Stuffed PumpkinAny meat and a Fortified Pumpkin
Prime Meat and Seafood FryRaw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh and Any Seafood
Gourmet Poultry CurryGoron Spice, Raw Whole Bird, and Hylian Rice
Curry PilafGoron Spice, Goat Butter, and Hylian Rice
Egg TartCane Sugar, Goat Butter, a Bird Egg, and Tabantha Wheat
Tough Elixir Rugged Rhino Beetle and a Monster Part
Honeyed FruitsAny Fruit and Courser Bee Honey
Monster Rice BallsMonster Extract, Rock Salt, and Hylian Rice
FruitcakeCane Sugar, any fruit, Tabantha Wheat, and an Apple or Wildberry
Prime Spiced Meat SkewerRaw Prime Meat and Goron Spice
Steamed FruitAny Greens and any Fruit
Chilly ElixirWinterwing Butterfly or Cold Darner, and Monster Part
Honey CrepeCourser Bee Honey, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat, and a Bird Egg
Meat and Mushroom SkewerYou will just need any mushroom and any meat
Curry RiceGoron Spice and Hylian Rice
Sneaky ElixirMonster part and Sunset Firefly
Prime Meat CurryGoron Spice, Raw Prime Meat, and Hylian Rice
Wheat BreadTabantha Wheat
Dubious FoodAny part of a Creature and any Monster part
Wildberry CrepeFresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, and Wildberry
Monster CakeMonster Extract, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
Gourmet Spiced Meat SkewerRaw Gourmet Meat and Goron Spice
Monster CurryHylian Rice, Goron Spice and Monster Extract
Glazed MeatAny Meat and Courser Bee Honey
Monster StewMonster Extract, any seafood, and any meat
Prime Meat StewGoat Butter, Tabantha Wheat, Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, Fresh Milk
Sauteed NutsAny Nuts
Gourmet Meat and Rice BowlRaw Gourmet Meat or a Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
Salt-Grilled Gourmet MeatRock Salt and a Raw Whole Bird or Row Gourmet Meat
Creamy Meat SoupRock Salt, Any Greens, Fresh Milk, and Any Meat
Gourmet Meat and Seafood FryRaw Gourmet Meat or a Raw Whole Bird, and Any Seafood
Poultry PilafGoat Butter, Raw Bird Drumstick, a Bird Egg, and Hylian Rice
Gourmet Meat StewTabantha Wheat, Goat Butter, Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, and Fresh Milk
Poultry CurryGoron Spice, Hylian Rice, and Raw Bird Drumstick
Copious Meat SkewersYou will need four Different Kinds of Meat
Gourmet Meat CurryGoron Spice, Hylian Rice, and Raw Gourmet Meat
Prime Poultry CurryHylian Rice, Goron Spice, and a Raw Bird Thigh
Meat StewGoat Butter, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat, and Raw Meat or a Raw Bird Drumstick
Prime Poultry PilafGoat Butter, Hylian Rice, a Bird Egg, and a Raw Bird Thigh
Fried Egg and RiceHylian Rice and Bird Egg
Monster SoupGoat Butter, Monster Extract, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat

How to Cook in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The-Legend-of-Zelda-Tears-of-the-Kingdom-Cooking-Pot-1
In order to cook various recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom you will have to either use a Cooking Pot (this looks similar to a cauldron on top of a fire), a Portable Pot or you can drop food onto an open fire. When you have ingredients/”materials” you can hold the desired ingredients then proceed to a Cooking/Portable Pot and interact by pressing A on your Nintendo Switch to “Cook” your food.

Link can hold ingredients by opening up your inventory and navigating to the tab named Materials with the apple at the top. I would suggest just selecting your ingredient and then choosing the option to hold them — it is also always worthwhile trying to always cook your food in a Cooking or Portable Pot in our opinion. The process is a lot simpler than the open-fire method of dropping your food in a specific place.

Now that you know how to cook in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can happily go on your way finding ingredients and gaining benefits from recipes. Plus, we all know you want to see Link live out his apparent Masterchef dreams!

