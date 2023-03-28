Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming out sooner than you might realize. We’re a little over a month away from the game’s release and so far, fans have been stunned by the latest updates in an increasingly wide array of sandbox activities you can perform. While the freedom of traversal is as present as in Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces brand new features, namely ones like Fused Weapons.

What Are Fused Weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? — Answered

Fused weapons are a new crafting system allowing you to meld together two components such as sticks and stones using a new feature, Fuse, in Tears of the Kingdom. This ability is similar to the Runes from Breath of the Wild, allowing you to create new weapons to strike with. The recent Nintendo Direct featured demonstrations of this, targeting a boulder with the Fuse ability, where you can choose one of your equipped items like your shield or sword (or branch) by pressing a corresponding button.

Fused weapons result in a greater variety of weapons available to the player in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There’s more freedom to determine how you wish to fight, and the weapons are often dramatically improved, making the only limits being durability and the player’s imagination.

Perhaps the most striking, interesting demonstration was with arrows for your bow in the game. You can attach leaves or Keese eyeballs to your arrows and add crazy effects including homing in on your enemies. Even shields can be enhanced in surprising ways, to make combat far more engaging and varied.

Tears of the Kingdom is aiming to be as groundbreaking as its predecessor with features like fused weapons. New areas are now available to explore in this sequel, broadening your horizons and opening up the skies. While weapons are still frustratingly breakable, this game more than ever before stands to remind you that anything around you can be made into a new sword or spear. Now get out there and strike down your foes.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023