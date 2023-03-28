All New Abilities Confirmed in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

With the gameplay demonstration of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we have learned about new abilities and features for the upcoming entry into the beloved franchise. Fans have a lot to look forward to as Link will have a whole new array of fresh abilities to make the gameplay feel unique to its predecessor. Here are all the new abilities confirmed for the upcoming Zelda game.

Confirmed New Abilities for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below are all the new abilities confirmed for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is unknown at this time if there are more new abilities and whether the old abilities from Breath of the Wild will be in the game as well.

Recall

Image: Nintendo

As most fans know, Tears of the Kingdom will bring much of the gameplay into the skies, other than just the ground of Hyrule. What players needed to know was how they would be able to reach these giant land-like structures so high above the ground. We now have a confirmed answer, as players can reach these structures through an ability called “Recall.”

Recall, otherwise referred to as rewind, will allow players to rewind time on objects and items found in the world. The gameplay demonstration showed a giant boulder falling from a sky platform, where Link could then jump on this boulder and use Recall to bring him up to the skies above. Besides that, we are sure the new ability will have other uses — but we will need to wait until an official release to find out.

Fuse

Image: Nintendo

With the new Fuse ability, Link can combine two items to create a whole new item. For example, in the gameplay demonstration by Nintendo, they showed Link taking an almost broken stick and using the Fuse ability with a rock to create a more substantial weapon.

Players will also be able to use the Fuse ability on their shield. While there will be numerous combinations, we saw Link fuse his shield with a mushroom, which causes a massive burst of fog around the enemy, blinding it in its path. Then there are all the possibilities players will have to use the Fuse ability with Link’s handy bow and arrow, as this will be a great way to concoct fire arrows, ice arrows, or even arrows that hone in on enemies.

Ultrahand

Image: Nintendo

Ultrahand is another new ability that will add much customization and freedom in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Ultrahand will allow players to create whole new structures by gathering materials found in the world. For example, Link will be able to create a boat by gathering three giant logs and morphing them together to make a large platform, and he can then complete this boat by attaching an item that pushes wind or a sail found on a typical boat.

Ultrahand will add so many new ways to play as you can use your imagination to its fullest extent to create anything you can set your mind to. In the gameplay demonstration, we saw Link make sails for the skies, and in previous glimpses of the game, we saw him even inside a giant blimp. This is all handmade by Ultrahand, and we can’t wait to see what crazy structures players develop.

Ascend

Image: Nintendo

Ascend is a game-changer for new abilities as it lets you teleport through the ceilings above and bring you to the top without using stamina. This is great, considering in Breath of the Wild, it was always a pain wanting to climb a specific mountain but not having enough stamina and finding a way around.

With the Ascend ability, that problem is no more as long as you find a mountain with a cave underneath it. All you need to do is go inside that cave and use the Ascend ability on the ceiling, and it will bring you to the top of the mountain. Nintendo made it clear that players can use this ability if a ceiling is present.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023