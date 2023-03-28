Can You Swim in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of new features that will be of interest to players, although some people are instead more focused on if there is swimming. This has been an age-old question of any new game that makes its way to market. This article will explain to you if you can swim in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Can you Actually Swim Through Water in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Swimming is included in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During a gameplay reveal for the game, the narrator said the following: “But swimming across it…well the river’s too wide for that. We need a boat.” This was in reference to when Link was exploring one of the Sky Islands and discovered a river nearby.

Related: What Are Fused Weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link still had to create a raft-like structure in order to navigate across the river. The fact that the river was quoted as being “too wide” indicated that Link will be able to swim for a short period in water — not infinitely. This was eventually confirmed during the video near the end when Link started swimming. Being able to swim about a game’s world always tends to ensure an extra layer of exploration.

Was Link Able to Swim in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

Yes, Link was able to swim in a similar form during Breath of the Wild. The functionality was quite limited as swimming was mainly tied to your stamina bar. When you started swimming in the water your stamina would drain similar to Tears of the Kingdom. There is some hope that the upcoming title allows for improved swimming and even underwater exploration.

We still don’t know if underwater exploration is included in the swimming mechanic in any way. It doesn’t seem like it is from what was seen during the reveal. If it was, this would likely make the stamina involvement fully worth it.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023