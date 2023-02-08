Are you wondering how to dive in Hogwarts Legacy so you can explore the magical underwater areas and creatures that we got to experience in the original Harry Potter series? Not so fast! Unfortunately, you can only dive under specific circumstances, and you won’t get to explore underwater once performed. This may sound disappointing, but the diving mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy does serve an essential purpose while completing quests and finding loot. So then, what is diving used for, and how do you do it? Here is everything you know about how to dive in Hogwarts Legacy.

How do You Dive in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, you can only dive underwater using designated spots in Hogwarts Legacy. Therefore, you cannot dive anytime you want to. Instead, you have to look for whirlpools in the bodies of water at Hogwarts and its surrounding areas. You can see these whirlpools from the ground and while swimming. You can also see them from the air while using a mount. Once seen, you can swim out to them and interact with them to dive into the water.

Another disappointing aspect of diving is that you will not explore underwater. Instead, you will see your character go underwater while the camera stays above the water. There is also a chance for you to be transported to a cave, but you will experience an instantaneous transition from the water body to a cave on dry land.

Why Should I Dive in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are two reasons you should dive in Hogwarts Legacy despite the mechanic being disappointing. First, you will need to complete a few quests like Lost Astrolabe, where you need to dive to find quest items. The second reason to dive is that you will find loot, like gear, either in the water itself or inside the caves discussed above.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023