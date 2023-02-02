When Is Hogwarts Legacy Early Access?

Hogwarts Legacy has fans of the franchise excited to delve into the Wizarding World another time but through the lens of a next-gen game experience. This means that they will get the chance to truly immerse themselves in everything the world has to offer them but with a full new layer of personality and layered complexity added to it. With a Mission Impossible star also performing voice acting in the game, there is definitely going to be a lot of attention on the game. This article will take you over when the Hogwarts Legacy early access is.

Hogwarts Legacy Early Access Start Date

The Hogwarts Legacy early access will start on 7 February, 2023, and will run until the game officially releases for everyone on 10 February. This means that you will get three days (72 hours) of early playtime before the main release. For any Harry Potter fanatics, this will most certainly be an enticing offer for lots of people.

Nonetheless, regardless if you have early access or not, you will be able to experience the same main content that everyone else will on the major release. It is interesting to see that Hogwarts Legacy does have some early access for people to enjoy. Many games nowadays are starting to include some early access for titles which is great for those wanting to get ahead of the curve.

How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Early Access

If you are wanting to be included in the early access for the game you will have to preorder the Deluxe edition of the game. Whether that be the physical or digital copy of the game. If you were planning on preordering the deluxe edition as a physical version you can rest assured that many retailers will ensure your game is delivered on the 7 February, plenty of time before everyone else will get the game.

With story trailers building the hype for the game even more, you won’t have to wait too long before getting your hands on it now if you are planning to visit Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023