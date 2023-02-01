New Hogwarts Legacy Story Trailer Showcases Classes, Enemies, and Mysterious Villain

A new Hogwarts Legacy story trailer was revealed today and in it, we got a glimpse at the classes we will attend, the enemies we will encounter, the mysterious antagonist, and so much more. We can’t wait for Hogwarts Legacy to come out and are still deciding on which edition we should get. If you’re ready, here is everything we saw in the new Hogwarts Legacy story trailer.

Starting with the classes, as a transfer student going into their fifth year, you will be thrown into herbology classes, charms, care of magical creatures, potions, and, of course, defense against the dark arts. You will also be learning from professors outside of the classroom as you go on specific quests central to the story of Hogwarts Legacy.

We leave our legacy in your hands. Pre-order #HogwartsLegacy now. pic.twitter.com/lxmsXauc8b — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 1, 2023

We know that we will be battling powerful witches and wizards in Hogwarts Legacy, but in the new story trailer, we also see that we will be fighting armored trolls, possessed goblins, and animated stone knights. It’s nice to see that there will be a variety of enemy types to use our magic against.

Lastly, one of the main villains in Hogwarts Legacy that has been teased here and there got a lot more screen time in this trainer. He is still nameless, but he seems to be very interested in the playable character since they have a unique ability to see traces of ancient magic. It is likely that this top-hat nameless villain will want to use your abilities for his own corrupt wishes.

There were other story details in the trailer as well, including unique POIs, cooperation with classmates, and broom riding. We are excited to experience all that Hogwarts Legacy has in store for us and will be here to cover any and all pre-game information as well as guides when the game fully releases.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023