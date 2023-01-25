After content creators got their hands on an early version of Hogwarts Legacy, many people are wondering if quidditch is going to be a playable mode in the game. Quidditch is a magical game where two separate teams of witches and wizards compete on broomsticks. Since it is one of the most unique features of the Wizarding World, will Hogwarts Legacy have quidditch?

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Quidditch?

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy does not have quidditch. In one of the first Hogwarts Legacy showcases, it was revealed that the game will not have quidditch, which is a real bummer.

To get back to how content creators got to play Hogwarts Legacy early, one of them, named Rebs Gaming on Twitter, tweeted that you can visit the quidditch pitch on the Hogwarts grounds.

While this definitely sparked some rumors that maybe quidditch is playable in Hogwarts Legacy, the truth is that on launch, quidditch won’t be playable in the game. Though some may see including the quidditch pitch but not the actual ability to play the game as a bit cruel, the quidditch pitch needed to be in Hogwarts Legacy to remain true to the Wizarding World.

Though players can fly around the open world on broomstick and collect fantastical beasts, one thing that Hogwarts Legacy won’t have is quidditch. Though we have our fingers crossed that Quidditch comes in a post-game update or even in DLC, the only news we currently have is that quidditch won’t be playable.

Though you might think that a Wizarding World without quidditch might feel empty, there is plenty to do in Hogwarts Legacy. With over 100+ side quests, you might miss quidditch, but not for too long.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023