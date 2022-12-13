Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase 2: Release Date and Times, Where to Watch, and More

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and WB Games Avalanche has another Gameplay Showcase to show off. In the first Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase, we learned that Hogwarts Legacy won’t be a life sim but more of an action adventure and that house isn’t chosen in the extensive character creator. Here is everything we know about the second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase.

When is the Second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase?

According to the Hogwarts Legacy Twitter page, the second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase is on December 14, 2022, at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm GMT, or 7pm CET. With the game coming out in less than two months, we are excited to get even more Hogwarts Legacy gameplay.

Another journey into the wizarding world awaits. On December 14th, join @AvalancheWB and Community Guest Host @imbensnow for a second #HogwartsLegacy gameplay showcase. pic.twitter.com/WMwCShMXAa — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 12, 2022

Where Can I Watch the Second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase?

The second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase can be watched on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel or on the Avalanche Software Twitch page. Whether you watch it on YouTube or Twitch, be sure to tune in at the correct time and date to get the latest scoop on what we can expect in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Will Be Shown During the Second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase?

In the quick 10-minute teaser for the second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase, we saw a student exploring the mysterious woodlands around Hogwarts via broomstick, a masked sorcerer using a Dark Arts spell on a Troll, and a student befriending a Graphorn.

The Hogwarts Legacy Twitter page also mentioned that the second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase will show broom flight, advanced combat, and the Room of Requirement. We are beyond excited to learn more about these features of Hogwarts Legacy.

Whether you watch the second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase live or read our summary of it afterward, we will get spoiled with more juicy details on the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022