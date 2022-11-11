Hogwarts Legacy Isn’t a Life Sim: Classes Explained

If you are confused about what exactly you will be doing in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve come to the right place. Many have wondered if Hogwarts Legacy will be an online RPG where you’ll duel with friends. Others have speculated that it will be a life sim where you’ll date who you want and attend classes on a strict schedule.

For better or for worse, Hogwarts Legacy won’t be either of those things. Hogwarts Legacy will be a narrative adventure game that has some RPG elements and some life-sim elements.

How Do Classes Work in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like other titles like God of War Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy will have you follow a main story while also offering side objectives and quests. There is no class schedule you need to follow. There are no grades or House Points you need to earn.

There are classes in Hogwarts Legacy, but they will be part of the main story. Because you are a fifth-year transfer student, you have a lot of catching up to do. You’ll need to attend classes and work with professors to learn a specific spell which can then be used to unlock more story missions.

There will also be classes available as side quests as well. Though these classes aren’t mandatory to continue the main story, they will help you learn extra spells and skills that will help you become the best witch or wizard you can be.

So far, that is all we know about how classes work in Hogwarts Legacy. As more information is known, we will keep you updated.

Whether you had your expectations set on Hogwarts Legacy being an MMORPG or a life sim, the truth is that Hogwarts Legacy will be a narrative action/adventure game. Either way, we are excited to dive into one of the most realistic Hogwarts experiences ever made. Even if you are on PC, you can pre-order it now.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022