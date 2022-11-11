House Isn’t Chosen in Character Creator: Hogwarts Legacy Character Creator Explained

Many fans eager to play Hogwarts Legacy have wondered if you’ll choose your House in the character creator menu. Picking between Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw is central to any great Harry Potter game. Here is how character creation works in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Choose Your House in Hogwarts Legacy

It has been revealed that you don’t pick your House in the character creation menu. Personally, we are happy to hear this since picking your House should be more of a ceremonious event. Though it hasn’t yet been revealed how you pick your House, we do know that it isn’t during character creation.

Whether you play on console, PC, or Nintendo Switch, Hogwarts Legacy starts with character creation. As seen in the most recent Hogwarts Legacy showcase, the first part of character creation is picking a preset.

After you have found a basic student model that you like, you get to further customize the face, skin color, hair, hair color, eye color, scars, and even glasses. Unlike other RPG games like Skyrim or Saints Row, there are not dozens of sliders for specific things like cheek height and top eyelid size.

Instead, you’ll choose from a handful of customization options. Once you have customized your character and are happy with how they look, you will enter your character’s first and last name and decide if they are a Wizard, a male, or a Witch, a female. It’s nice to see that we are able to make whatever character we want with representation at the forefront.

And that is how the character customization works in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you are all sorted, you will begin your wizarding adventure. We guess that one of the first activities you will do is get sorted into a Hogwarts House. Though it is still not officially announced how this works, we imagine that the choice will be up to you.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022