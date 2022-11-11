Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PC? Hogwarts Legacy Platforms Explained

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming game console players and PC players are very excited for. Exploring Hogwarts castle, creating your very own wizard, and choosing which House you belong to are all very exciting. But, will Hogwarts Legacy be playable on PC?

Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PC?

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC. And, unlike Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves which started on PlayStation and then got ported over to PC, Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PC on launch day.

For Harry Potter fans everywhere, this is extremely exciting news. Not only will Hogwarts Legacy be available to every type of gamer, but with it being on PC, players can also get creative and incorporate PC mods.

Given time, we will likely see a collection of great Hogwarts Legacy mods. Perhaps we will even see a mod that brings Quidditch into the game.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to Nintendo Switch?

If you were wondering about Nintendo Switch, then you are in luck. Hogwarts Legacy will also be available on Nintendo Switch on launch day. You can pre-order it now and look forward to playing Hogwarts Legacy on the go.

We don’t know how well Hogwarts Legacy will perform on the Nintendo Switch, but we do know that it will be playable. If Nintendo Switch is your console of choice, then definitely grab Hogwarts Legacy there.

Though Hogwarts Legacy will perform well on all platforms, the consoles are getting the most love. Especially if you are a PlayStation user, you can look forward to extra content if you pre-order the game.

Whether you are excited to attend classes and learn new spells or go towards the dark arts and become an evil wizard, Hogwarts Legacy is playable for basically every platform.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022