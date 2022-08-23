Hogwarts Legacy: Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, Platforms, & Everything We Know

If you’re ready to step foot into the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy, you won’t need to wait for very long to make that happen. Make sure that you’re ready before you make your trip into this wild new world, which features all of the things that you’ve grown to know and love about the series, with all new characters to know and love as you make your way through this adventure.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on this game, you’re not alone. There is plenty to keep your eye on, and now that we know when the game will be coming out, you’ll only have a few more months before you can step foot into the most authentic-looking version of Hogwarts to date. Here’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy!

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date & Platforms

If you can’t wait to start your wizard journey, you’ll only need to wait until February 10th, 2023. While this title was originally supposed to come out in 2022, it looks like the delay will be worth the extra time, as the graphical quality has jumped even further, and it looks better than ever. However, there may be a chance that the Nintendo Switch version will come out at a later date, to ensure that it can perform properly on the handheld.

If you’re looking to get this game, you’ll be able to jump into Hogwarts on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC right away. Make sure that you’ve made a stop into Diagon Alley before you stop in so you have everything you could possibly need.

Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order Bonuses

If you happen to pre-order this game, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Deluxe Edition to receive these amazing items:

Dark Arts Pack Thestral Mount Dark Arts Cosmetic Set Dark Arts Battle Arena

Onyx Hippogriff Mount

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

Being able to get into the game earlier than anyone else is a huge selling point, so make sure that you’re pre-ordering and getting yourself the Digital Deluxe Edition, so you’ll be able to make your way into this wizarding world quicker than ever.

What We Know About Hogwarts Legacy

Taking place in the fictional world of Harry Potter, you’ll be in the school many, many years before he was even a thought. You’ll be able to explore every nook and cranny of the school, allowing fans of the series to finally learn all of the secrets that they’ve spent years imagining. Rendered in amazing quality, you’ll be able to explore just about everywhere by multiple traversal methods, and learn more about the world than we’ve ever known before.

This looks like a title that should be on anyone’s radar that loved the film and book franchise, as it looks to build upon the lore that we all know and love in many different ways, so make sure that you’re keeping this game on your radar! You’ll be able to get your hands dirty in Wizard Battles and find new areas that you’ve only dreamed about, all while learning all about your new classes and classmates. This seems to be the ultimate Wizard simulator for anyone that ever imagined getting their own owl.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10th, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, with Nintendo Switch coming in the future.