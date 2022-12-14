Hogwarts Legacy’s Contiguous Open World Has Zero Loading Screens

Wizards around the world have been waiting for their owls to finally arrive for years, and it seems that Hogwarts Legacy may be the closest we ever get to the titular school in question. While we may not run into familiar faces that we may have grown up with, it seems that this adventure is shaping up to be something quite special in its own right.

One of the best new features showcased during the December 14 Livestream for this upcoming Action RPG is the ability to go anywhere in the world without being bothered by the hindrance of loading screens. It seems that Avalanche Software has cast the Loadus Nonrequiredus spell on their development team, as players will not need to worry about their journey being interrupted.

Alongside a vast open world, gamers will be able to access any point without needing to load into the new environment, making everything as seamless as possible for the aspiring Wizards of this world. Being able to hop on your broomstick of choice, or your mount to explore the wild world before you sounds exhilarating.

With the sheer amount of customization available in this game, players will finally get the opportunity to live out the life they wish they could have had. Being able to attend classes throughout the school with your favorite mates, and jumping out into the world with no loading screens sounds like a dream come true for those that have been waiting countless years for an immersive Hogwarts Simulator.

As the release draws ever closer for this exciting new journey into the world of witchcraft and wizardry, players can expect to learn more about their journey into the unknown worlds surrounding them. Thankfully, gamers won’t need to wait for the next section of the land around them to load before getting a chance to explore every nook and cranny around them.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and on July 25, 2023, for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022