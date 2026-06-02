A woman posted on Reddit asking if being struck by her husband’s moving car counted as assault, and commenters had to ask her one question

A woman posted on Reddit asking if being struck by her husband’s moving car was serious enough to call the police, and the community’s response was immediate and unambiguous. The thread, which spread quickly across social media, drew hundreds of commenters urging her to file a report and begin making plans to leave. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the incident took place during an argument while the couple had been planning an outing together.

Recommended Videos

The original poster shared the account on r/GirlDinnerDiaries, explaining that after her husband took a wrong turn, she expressed her frustration, which she said prompted him to tell her to “shut up.” She asked to be taken home, and as she stepped out of the car, she slammed the door in anger. According to her post, as she began walking in front of the vehicle, her husband drove forward about three feet and hit her. Her arm swelled up after it made contact with the car window.

“He acted like it was no big deal,” she wrote. “I’m pretty sure he did it on purpose.” In her initial post, she expressed significant hesitation about whether to call the police, worried her injuries were not severe enough to justify it and concerned about the long-term impact an arrest might have on her marriage. She even asked fellow Redditors if the incident was her own fault.

Reddit wasn’t willing to let her minimize what happened

The community did not hold back. Commenters were quick to point out that using a vehicle in this manner constitutes assault with a deadly weapon. One user wrote, “Your husband hit you with a car. Your marriage is already over,” while another advised her to photograph her injuries and contact police immediately. Another commenter cut straight to the point, asking her to apply a simple test: “Would you call the police if a random person hit you with a car?”

Beyond the legal advice, many commenters highlighted the psychological toll that accompanies such situations. Several shared personal experiences with abusive relationships, noting that the woman’s tendency to minimize the event and blame herself is a common sign of long-term emotional abuse.

One user wrote, “She’s brainwashed from years of emotional abuse leading up to this,” adding, “He assaulted me with a two-ton weapon.” The thread reflected a pattern seen repeatedly in viral relationship posts on Reddit, including one about a husband whose controlling behavior drew widespread concern from commenters.

Others provided practical, time-sensitive advice, urging her to collect evidence before it disappeared. Some suggested looking for security camera footage, which may only be stored for 24 to 72 hours, or checking the car for a dashcam that could have captured the moment of impact. The volume of responses underscored how quickly online communities rally around posts involving safety and accountability, amid ongoing debates about what qualifies as workplace tipping etiquette and other social norms going viral in similar spaces.

The response clearly had an impact. The woman later updated her post to say the support she received gave her the courage to act. “I’ve already decided to move out,” she wrote. “You’re the reason I made this decision.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, domestic violence is defined as a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another, and can include physical violence, threats, emotional abuse, or financial control. The organization notes that the period immediately after a victim decides to leave is often the most dangerous.

Help is available by calling 1-800-799-7233 or visiting thehotline.org, where advocates are reachable 24/7 by phone and live chat.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy