The San Antonio Spurs advanced to the NBA Finals, but a chaotic street celebration left a 17-year-old fan brain dead

The San Antonio Spurs’ incredible playoff journey has taken a heartbreaking turn after 17-year-old Joey Rodriguez was declared brain-dead following a devastating accident during a postgame celebration on the city’s South Side. According to Earthlings1997, this tragic incident unfolded Thursday night amidst the city’s cherished “Let’s Go Honking” tradition, a ritual that has roared back to life with the team’s recent postseason success. This painful loss of a young life echoes the deep grief felt across basketball after the tragic passing of NBA star Brandon Clarke at 29.

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According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, Joey Rodriguez was caught up in the excitement near Southwest Military Drive when he fell from a moving vehicle, suffering a catastrophic head injury. His family later told officers that the teenager had been celebrating the Spurs’ major playoff victory with the crowds. After his fall, someone quickly rushed him to a freestanding emergency room before he was transferred to a trauma center due to the severity of his injuries.

Hospital staff later contacted police, confirming the teenager was in critical condition before sources revealed he was not expected to survive. This tragedy has sent shockwaves through San Antonio, a city where Spurs fandom runs deep across generations and playoff celebrations often become massive, citywide gatherings filled with honking cars, waving flags, and cheering fans. It’s a truly awful situation for the community and especially for Joey’s loved ones.

What went down on Southwest Military Drive Thursday night?

The incident has also reignited serious concerns about the dangers tied to increasingly chaotic street celebrations that often accompany major sports victories. While the tradition is beloved by many residents, Joey Rodriguez’s accident has forced the city to confront difficult questions about safety, crowd behavior, and whether celebrations have crossed into truly dangerous territory.

For decades, “Let’s Go Honking” has been one of San Antonio’s most recognizable sports traditions. This custom dates all the way back to the Spurs’ 1999 NBA championship run, when jubilant fans flooded downtown streets and major intersections after playoff victories. Places like Commerce Street downtown and Southwest Military Drive on the South Side became central gathering points where supporters celebrated by driving through the city, honking horns, waving banners, and cheering late into the night.

As Spurs fans took to the streets Saturday, cheering and waving flags after a pivotal Game 7 win, a 17-year-old boy remained on life support, his loved ones at his bedside.



Jose "Joey" Rodriguez fell from a vehicle Thursday night on the South Side during a honking celebration… pic.twitter.com/OMoAX2rsU1 — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) May 31, 2026

Following major wins, hundreds of vehicles have once again crowded Southwest Military Drive and other popular celebration areas. Videos posted on social media in recent weeks showed massive gatherings with fans dancing in traffic, climbing onto vehicles, setting off fireworks, and even hanging out of moving cars. While many view these celebrations as harmless expressions of community pride, authorities have increasingly warned about unsafe behavior.

According to police reports, the accident occurred in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, just north of Southwest Military Drive. Investigators are still working to determine exactly how Joey Rodriguez fell from the vehicle and whether additional factors contributed to the incident. Authorities have not publicly detailed whether Rodriguez was sitting on a window frame, standing in the vehicle, riding in the truck bed, or partially outside the vehicle at the time of the fall.

Police statements emphasizing the importance of remaining inside vehicles strongly suggest dangerous celebratory behavior may have played a role. The severity of Rodriguez’s injuries became immediately apparent after the fall. Rather than waiting for emergency responders, individuals at the scene reportedly transported him directly to a freestanding emergency facility.

Because of the extent of his head trauma, he was later transferred to a trauma center better equipped to handle critical injuries. In a statement, SAPD urged residents celebrating future playoff victories to prioritize safety. Officials specifically reminded fans to stay inside their vehicles and follow traffic laws during gatherings.

Authorities emphasized that officers are deployed to celebration areas not to stop festivities, but to protect residents from preventable harm.

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