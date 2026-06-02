He paid $612 for dinner and left $9 as a tip, and the server’s mood shifted the moment he put down his card

Tipping culture has become one of the most contentious topics in American dining, and a recent TikTok post has reignited the argument in a big way. As reported by BroBible, a user named Rob Coleman shared an image of a receipt alongside a pointed critique of modern tipping expectations, claiming he left a $9 tip on a $612 bill and was immediately approached by a restaurant manager.

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In his post, which has garnered over 34,000 views, Coleman questioned why a higher bill total should automatically mean a larger tip. He argued that the service provided, including the number of plates carried and time spent at the table, remained consistent regardless of menu prices.

It is worth noting that the image and text in Coleman’s post show signs of being AI-generated, making the incident difficult to verify. Regardless of its authenticity, the post clearly resonated with people who are frustrated with the current state of tipping culture in the country.

Tipping has shifted from a gesture to an expectation

A 2025 Bankrate survey found that nearly two in three Americans hold at least one negative view about tipping. Almost 40% expressed specific annoyance at pre-entered tip screens, a phenomenon often described as tipflation, which reflects a broader frustration with tip requests appearing everywhere from self-checkout kiosks to takeout counters.

The history of tipping in the United States adds context to that frustration. Brought over from European aristocratic culture, tipping was initially resisted as at odds with American values before shifting significantly after the Civil War, as businesses began offloading labor costs onto customers. A 10% tip became the norm by the early 20th century, climbing to 15% by the 1980s, and today many servers expect between 20% and 25%. Amid that broader cultural debate, a Texas bartender’s method for handling non-tippers has also drawn attention online in recent days.

The financial reality for servers helps explain why the pressure around tipping has intensified. According to TouchBistro, tipped employees can legally be paid as little as $2.13 per hour in direct wages under federal law, provided their tips bring total earnings up to the federal minimum wage. If tips fall short, the employer is required to make up the difference, though enforcement of that obligation is inconsistent.

The comment section of Coleman’s post was divided. Some users felt $9 was too low no matter the circumstances, with one writing that he should have left at least $20. Others defended the logic of the complaint, with one commenter highlighting what they saw as a fundamental flaw: a diner ordering a $20 bottle of wine tips $4, while someone at the next table ordering a $200 bottle tips $40, even if the server’s effort was identical. The debate around non-tipper fees has surfaced elsewhere too, including a case where an Iowa restaurant charged a habitual non-tipper a fee equal to 10% of his bill.

For restaurant owners, the conversation runs even deeper. As labor costs rise with minimum wage adjustments across various states, many are investing in technology, redesigning menus around high-margin items, and prioritizing staff retention to keep operations viable.

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